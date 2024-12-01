Client Services Consultant (Kadoma)
Job Description
Based at Kadoma Cabs Branch, the job entails processing of non-cash transactions, managing stationery stock, file work at the branch and perform the following duties according to laid down procedures and processes, Las and dictates of the Branch manager
Role Description: To process non-cash transactions, manage stationery stock, file work at the branch and perform the following duties according to laid down procedures and processes, Las and dictates of the branch manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To execute customer instructions as per laid down procedures.
- To file work at the branch.
- To carry out any other duties as may be assigned by the manager.
- To delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.
- To provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.
Key Result Areas:
- Documentation processing.
- Non-cash transactions processing.
- Filing of work at the branch.
- Maintaining stock of stationery at the branch.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Business Science (BBSc): Finance And Banking.
Competency Requirements:
- Technical knowledge.
- Team orientation.
- Planning & organizing.
- Ownership.
- Initiating action.
- Information monitoring.
Other
How to Apply
