College Nurse (Bulawayo)
United College of Education
Job Description
We are seeking two qualified College Nurses to join our team at United College of Education.
Duties and Responsibilities
To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in General Nursing.
- State registered practitioner.
- Currently registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe with valid Practising Certificate.
- Former Civil Servants: Certificate of Clearance required.
- Currently employed by the Health Service Board.
- Minimum of 3 years' experience.
Other
How to Apply
Submit your application in an envelope clearly marked "College Nurse" with:
- Detailed Curriculum Vitae,
- Certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.
to:
United College of Education Registry
The Principal, United College of Education, P.O Box 1156, Bulawayo
United College of Education
United College of Education is located in the second largest city of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, along the Old Victoria Falls Road, six kilometers from the city centre.
