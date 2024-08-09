College Nurse (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We are seeking two qualified College Nurses to join our team at United College of Education.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in General Nursing.

State registered practitioner.

Currently registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe with valid Practising Certificate.

Former Civil Servants: Certificate of Clearance required.

Currently employed by the Health Service Board.

Minimum of 3 years' experience.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your application in an envelope clearly marked "College Nurse" with: