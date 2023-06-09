Commodity Broker (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Leasing Company a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Commodity Broker. Reporting to the Head Business Development the Commodity Broker will be responsible for marketing of commodities acquired by AFC Leasing Company, logistics and procurement of grains, fuel and create strategic partnerships with markets, transporters and storage facilities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Trading and negotiating prices of grains secured from payments made in grain from farmers who would have used AFC Leasing Company services.

Securing profitable markets and ensuring timeous payment for grains.

Securing storage services/ facilities for grains.

Responsible for logistics and brokering of transporters and transportation of grains from farmers.

Setting up profitable and strategic partnerships with industry players and clients.

Over-seeing the full spectrum of grains acquired under contract from farmers under AFC Leasing Company and on-boarding of clients.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Agriculture or equivalent.

3 to 5 years' experience in commodity trading/ brokerage.

Experience in transport and logistics is an added advantage.

Knowledgeable in both local and international markets and have prior relationships within the markets.

Competencies:

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Packages.

Knowledge of commodity markets.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, clearly indicating the position being applied for as your e-mail subject reference.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 16 June 2023