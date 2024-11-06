Communication and Stakeholder Engagement Manager (Harare)

Job Description

This position is responsible for coordinating and delivering a broad range of internal and external communication and stakeholder engagement activities for the organization. The incumbent will provide strategic direction for the design and implementation of these functions and will develop and execute related plans. S/he will work with department directors and program Chiefs of Party to maintain effective relationships with key stakeholders. Additionally, the role focuses on delivering clear, concise, and coordinated messaging across multiple communication channels. The role also develops and implement high-level resource mobilization strategies to secure funding and resources for the organization. This position is based in Harare and reports to the ZHI Executive Director.

Duties and Responsibilities

Safeguarding: The responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have regular contact with vulnerable individuals including children. Therefore, the candidate must have no record of safeguarding or criminal violations. The post holder is also required to comply with ZHI’s safeguarding policies and guidance.

Stakeholder engagement- Design and implement stakeholder engagement strategies, policies, and procedures; Ensure the delivery of high-quality stakeholder engagement activities that promote and create stakeholder buy-in for the achievement of ZHI program outcomes and sustainability; Manage constructive working relationships with internal and external stakeholders to achieve desired program outcomes.

Resource Mobilization- Spearhead the organization’s resource mobilization initiatives by developing proposals; Monitor new proposal opportunities and keep the management team informed; Research potential donors, grants, and funding sources; Oversee the creation of persuasive proposals and grant applications; Directly lead the implementation of the Resource Mobilization Plan working closely with the Executive Director.

Communication – Create and evaluate strategies, policies, and procedures for effective communication and stakeholder engagement; Oversee internal and external channels to ensure alignment with organizational goals; Guide communication teams to enhance project visibility and develop donor-focused materials; Organize events to support communication efforts; Apply business and organizational insights to improve communication materials; Develop strategies to highlight various projects, services, and programs : Lead content development for the organization’s intranet and maintain clear, professional communication with clients and staff. Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a Master’s degree in social sciences, business development, humanities, development studies, human rights, political science or other relevant discipline or relevant experience.

Minimum of five years’ experience with an NGO in a senior programme funding position(s) involving proposal development and donor liaison.

Capacity building experience including training and skills development.

Experience in developing successful proposals and tender bids for various; developmental partners, as well as private donors, including trusts and foundations, high net worth individuals, and corporates.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and negotiation skills to work effectively in a multi-cultural environment.

Experience in creating and delivering impactful communication materials across various channels. Substantial consultative experience within a Non- Governmental Organization (NGO) is a distinct advantage.

Articulate, professional and able to communicate in a clear, concise positive manner with both internal and external stakeholders.

Knowledge, Skills and abilities

Extensive experience in project management, strategic communication, and stakeholder engagement within international public health and/or development sectors.

Proven ability to develop and execute communication plans that effectively engage stakeholders.

Excellent analytical and research capabilities.

Proven ability to build and maintain effective relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to prioritize tasks effectively.

Detail-oriented with strong leadership and management skills, including problem-solving, conflict resolution, and decision-making abilities.

Effective negotiation and persuasion skills.

Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects and meet short deadlines.

Highly responsive to internal and external requests.

Sensitive to cultural differences and the political and ethical issues associated with international health and development work.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to recruitment@zhi.org.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.