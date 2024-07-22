Communications and Publicity Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and maintaining various communication channels and materials.

Ensuring media alerts and relevant publications.

Creating interactive social media content and corporate campaigns.

Producing need driven content and script for academic and marketing videos, reports and write-ups.

Writing, monitoring and managing University announcements, news articles, and profiling institutional developments in real time.

Ensuring all content disseminated complies with University operating standards and culture.

Creating timely reports on all communication-related assignments and tasks.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must be a holder of at least a Bachelor’s Degree in English and Communication studies, Media, Journalism or related field.

A Master’s degree is an added advantage.

At least two (2) years of post-qualification relevant experience is a requirement.

The candidate should have excellent writing and speaking skills and hands-on knowledge of digital communication tools.

Other

How to Apply

Application letter together with CV giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees and certified copies of certificates all in a single PDF document should be sent to humanresources@cut.ac.zw addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources