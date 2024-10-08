Community Prevention Facilitator: Program Implementation (Beitbridge)
Job Description
Basic Function
Working at the ward/community level, the Community Prevention Facilitator (CPF) will be responsible for the day-to-day direct implementation of DREAMS-RISE program activities with fidelity across all the intervention areas. S/he will be the first point of contact with AGYW facilitating their enrolment into the DREAMS-RISE program, session delivery and completion, service layering for need-based secondary services, data collection, and reporting following program and donor guidance with fidelity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The CPF will be responsible for the identification and recruitment of most vulnerable AGYW into the DREAMS-RISE program in accordance with the approved USAID/DREAMS eligibility criteria in accordance with approved Evidence-Based Intervention (EBI) curriculum, facilitate delivery of DREAMS primary package of services to the AGYW in their natural settings.
- Ensure that all AGYW recruited and enrolled into the DREAMS RISE program within the area of jurisdiction, receive and complete the primary prevention packages within 12 weeks of enrolment.
- Facilitate service layering and referral of AGYW for need-based secondary services and ensure completion and closure of the referral pathways.
- Ensure implementation of all economic strengthening interventions for AGYW and parents/caregivers, including community-based savings and internal lending (ISAL) trainings as well as facilitating formation of ISAL groups.
- Program data collection, recording (both paper-based and computer-based), and reporting using the appropriate program tools; Identification and sharing of program success/impact stories for documentation.
- Provide daily and weekly DREAMS primary prevention data (enrolment and session completion) and secondary service reports using approved data collection and recording tools in accordance with program and donor reporting guidelines.
- Participate in scheduled program review and feedback/update meetings with the district teams to review program progress, implementation challenges, and develop actions to address poorly performing indicators.
- Ensure that all critical program data/registers are properly filed in accordance with the DREAMS-RISE program filing standard operating procedures.
- Jointly plan/develop and participate in site preparation for supportive supervision and SIMS assessments and ensure recommendations are aptly implemented to improve service delivery.
Child Safeguarding: The responsibilities of the post require the post holder to have regular contact with children or young people. The post requires a candidate with no previous child safeguarding issues. The post holder is required to comply with ZHI child safeguarding policies and guidance.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of Advanced (A’) Level certificate; At least one year of experience working as a Community Cadre/Club Facilitator (i.e., Out of School Club Facilitator, Community School Program Facilitator, Sinovuyo facilitator, IMSafer Instructors or District Referral Facilitators etc.) under the DREAMS program.
- Must be fluent in English (both written and spoken) as well as local language(s).
- The ideal candidate must be a resident of the district of implementation and will facilitate ward based activities.
- Must have the ability and willingness to ride a motorcycle.
- Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Knowledge, Skills and abilities:
- Good facilitation skills, conversant with participatory methodologies.
- Must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with strict timelines.
- Ability to quickly adapt to new program changes.
- Ability to develop detailed workplans to guide activity implementation.
- Must be a good team player.
- Ability to work and live in a rural/community setting.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to recruitment@zhi.org.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement
- During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).