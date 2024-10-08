Community Prevention Facilitator: Program Implementation (Beitbridge)

Job Description

Basic Function

Working at the ward/community level, the Community Prevention Facilitator (CPF) will be responsible for the day-to-day direct implementation of DREAMS-RISE program activities with fidelity across all the intervention areas. S/he will be the first point of contact with AGYW facilitating their enrolment into the DREAMS-RISE program, session delivery and completion, service layering for need-based secondary services, data collection, and reporting following program and donor guidance with fidelity.

Duties and Responsibilities

The CPF will be responsible for the identification and recruitment of most vulnerable AGYW into the DREAMS-RISE program in accordance with the approved USAID/DREAMS eligibility criteria in accordance with approved Evidence-Based Intervention (EBI) curriculum, facilitate delivery of DREAMS primary package of services to the AGYW in their natural settings.

Ensure that all AGYW recruited and enrolled into the DREAMS RISE program within the area of jurisdiction, receive and complete the primary prevention packages within 12 weeks of enrolment.

Facilitate service layering and referral of AGYW for need-based secondary services and ensure completion and closure of the referral pathways.

Ensure implementation of all economic strengthening interventions for AGYW and parents/caregivers, including community-based savings and internal lending (ISAL) trainings as well as facilitating formation of ISAL groups.

Program data collection, recording (both paper-based and computer-based), and reporting using the appropriate program tools; Identification and sharing of program success/impact stories for documentation.

Provide daily and weekly DREAMS primary prevention data (enrolment and session completion) and secondary service reports using approved data collection and recording tools in accordance with program and donor reporting guidelines.

Participate in scheduled program review and feedback/update meetings with the district teams to review program progress, implementation challenges, and develop actions to address poorly performing indicators.

Ensure that all critical program data/registers are properly filed in accordance with the DREAMS-RISE program filing standard operating procedures.

Jointly plan/develop and participate in site preparation for supportive supervision and SIMS assessments and ensure recommendations are aptly implemented to improve service delivery.

Child Safeguarding: The responsibilities of the post require the post holder to have regular contact with children or young people. The post requires a candidate with no previous child safeguarding issues. The post holder is required to comply with ZHI child safeguarding policies and guidance.