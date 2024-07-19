Community Support Officer

Job Description

The Wild4Life program, housed within the administrative infrastructure of Pangaea Zimbabwe, is embarking on an ambitious strategy to scale-up operations in Zimbabwe to additional districts in the Matabeleland Province, and ultimately to other districts throughout the country, focusing on improving the quality of primary health care through resilient health systems. The Wild4Life program focuses on building capacity for health facilities and communities to improve health outcomes among rural populations through integrated mentorship targeting multidisciplinary facility teams, community health workers and health centre committees, integrated outreaches to hard-to-reach areas, implementation of differentiated service delivery models and application of continuous quality improvement tools and techniques. Monitoring, evaluation, and learning are key to not only achieving the program results but also to ensuring that the information generated is reflected upon and used to continuously improve performance.

Since its inception, the Wild4Life program has evaluated its program through the collection and collation of facility-level clinical data, and by tracking program outputs and progress against targets.

As Wild4Life prepares for its programmatic expansion, there is a need for the program to develop and implement a more rigorous monitoring, evaluation and learning (MEL) plan to inform ongoing program roll-out, to assess the contribution of the program on health outcomes among the clients at supported facilities, and to measure the program’s capacity to promote the efficient use of resources among Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) health executive teams at district level. Having a rigorous MEL plan also will help lay the groundwork for an external impact and cost-effectiveness evaluation of the Wild4Life program.