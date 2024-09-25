Community Systems Strengthening Coordinator "Internal Advert" x2 (Gwanda and Gweru)

Job Description

Reporting to the Deputy Chief of Party (DCOP), the Community Systems Strengthening Coordinator (CSSC) is responsible and accountable for providing technical leadership, guidance and direction towards implementation of all community capacity strengthening efforts of the DREAMS-RISE program across implementation districts in line with the COSEPA framework to consolidate program gains and sustainability thereof. This will include 1) strengthening capacity of key government line ministries and departments to streamline program implementation, improve efficiency, simplify service delivery models, and facilitate transition; 2) working with and through district team leads and technical officers at the district level to ensure systems strengthening is fully embedded in the COSEPA model across the districts; and 3) identify staff capacities gaps and develop customized capacity strengthening interventions to address the identified gaps and ensure implementation fidelity across the districts. S/he is also responsible for developing, nurturing, and managing effective program relationships with key Government of Zimbabwe (GOZ) line ministries and departments, other like-minded United Sates Government (USG) implementing partners, community leadership and other relevant stakeholders across the districts to assure successful implementation of the program.

Duties and Responsibilities

Spearhead and coordinate all community systems strengthening efforts of the program within the COSEPA framework, by providing the requisite technical support, guidance and direction to the district teams.

Work with and through the district technical teams to strengthen the capacity of all relevant government and community systems to effectively deliver the COSEPA model.

In liaison with the national office, ensure that program service delivery models are simplified to allow key government line ministries and departments, including the community, to effectively take over program implementation, monitoring and reporting.

Work closely with the national SIE team to develop system strengthening benchmarks/indicators to monitor program progress towards sustainability across the implementation districts.

Support the DCOP in ensuring that program activities within the assigned districts are implemented in accordance with the DREAMS program guidance as well as defined COSEPA framework and principles.

In close collaboration with the national team, identify staff capacities gaps and develop customized capacity strengthening interventions to address the identified gaps and ensure implementation fidelity across the districts.

Develop, nurture, and manage effective program relationships with key GOZ line ministries and departments, other like-minded USAID implementing partners, community leadership and other relevant stakeholders across the districts to assure successful implementation of the program and sustainability of the interventions.

Provide mentorship, coaching, and supervision to district program coordinators to strengthen their capacity towards effective and efficient delivery of the DREAMS-RISE program within the districts of jurisdiction.

Establish and maintain culture of high performance by ensuring district team members have clear performance targets, which are regularly reviewed, and timely remedial actions taken.

Ensure proper utilization of all program resources (i.e., human, financial, and material resources) towards implementation and achievement of program results within the districts of jurisdiction; Provide weekly performance update reports of the districts to the program leadership.

In close collaboration with the key GOZ line ministries and departments and other stakeholders, facilitate field-based supportive supervision visits to monitor program activities.

Ensure the district teams conduct meaningful Point of Contact (POC) monthly and quarterly meetings, including the bi-weekly Referral Technical Working Group (RTWG) meetings focusing on consolidating program gains, streamlining service delivery, and transition.

Qualifications and Experience

Previous experience of successfully coordinating DREAMS-RISE program activities, especially COSEPA across multiple districts at a regional/provincial level.

In-depth knowledge and experience of the COSEPA model.

Master’s degree in social sciences, development, management, or development management is essential.

Minimum of five-years of experience in project management in a non-governmental organization (NGO) setting.

Experience of successfully managing diverse teams of staff and volunteers.

Excellent relationships, negotiation, networking, and coordination skills.

Must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Must be fluent in English (both written and spoken) and local language(s).

Experience successfully working independently within multiple teams.

Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including word processing, spreadsheets, and databases.

Experience managing complex initiatives with proven ability to develop high impact partnerships.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Ability to multi-task, work under pressure and manage deadlines.

Ability to analyze, consult, validate, and take well informed decisions.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with strict timelines.

Independence and initiative to work with multiple teams and partners.

Regular reflection, critical analysis and openness to critical feedback and peer reviews.

Taking remedial actions in a timely manner when needed, regular engagement with and exchange of knowledge and experience with other colleagues.

High-level people skills especially; diplomacy, team cohesion, mentoring, coaching, motivating skills to achieve team and individual result, and ability to deliver high quality results within limited time and resources.

Good leadership and high organizational skills Self-motivation, responsiveness, and ability to think creatively ‘’outside the box’’.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.org.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.