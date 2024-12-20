Company Secretary (Harare)
Proserve Consulting Group
Job Description
The incumbent will be responsible providing company secretarial and legal services to the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Advise on all legal matters pertaining to commercial, operational, legal and.regulatory compliance risks associated with business operations.
- Provide Company Secretarial services to the Board of Directors.
- Develop annual calendar of Quarterly Board and Committee meetings, Board.seminars, ad hoc meetings and AGM.
- Organise and prepare agenda’s and papers for Board, Board Committee meetings and AGM.
- To attend all Board and Board Committee meetings as well as the AGM to record minutes, highlighting decisions and ensure next steps are approved and distributed in a timely manner.
- Demonstrate and Maintain a thorough understanding of regulatory issues and the regulatory framework in which the business operates and take responsibility for the development of informed solutions.
- Coordinating with Advocates/Counsel on behalf of the Company in respect of Court Cases.
- Deliver consistent, timely, accurate, quality and business-focused legal adviceon all commercial matters based on extensive research and studies of case law and statutory provisions.
- Prepare the Company’s annual returns and any other statutory returns in line with the requirements of the Registrar of Companies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree (LLBS).
- Must be a registered legal practitioner with the Law Society of Zimbabwe.
- More than 5 years of post-qualification experience, preferably handling corporate secretarial matters.
- Proven track record of collaborating with cross-functional teams.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to present complex legal concepts in a clear and concise manner and to communicate deftly with stakeholders at all levels.
- Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines in a fast- paced environment.
- In-depth legal knowledge of the FMCG environment would be an added advantage.
- Strong report writing and presentation skills using the latest available technology.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered, submit your application to: emmanuel.jinda@proservehr.com or to: calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com or alternatively visit www.proservehr.com to apply and register.
Proserve Consulting Group
