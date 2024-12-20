Company Secretary (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent will be responsible providing company secretarial and legal services to the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Advise on all legal matters pertaining to commercial, operational, legal and.regulatory compliance risks associated with business operations.

Provide Company Secretarial services to the Board of Directors.

Develop annual calendar of Quarterly Board and Committee meetings, Board.seminars, ad hoc meetings and AGM.

Organise and prepare agenda’s and papers for Board, Board Committee meetings and AGM.

To attend all Board and Board Committee meetings as well as the AGM to record minutes, highlighting decisions and ensure next steps are approved and distributed in a timely manner.

Demonstrate and Maintain a thorough understanding of regulatory issues and the regulatory framework in which the business operates and take responsibility for the development of informed solutions.

Coordinating with Advocates/Counsel on behalf of the Company in respect of Court Cases.

Deliver consistent, timely, accurate, quality and business-focused legal adviceon all commercial matters based on extensive research and studies of case law and statutory provisions.

Prepare the Company’s annual returns and any other statutory returns in line with the requirements of the Registrar of Companies.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree (LLBS).

Must be a registered legal practitioner with the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

More than 5 years of post-qualification experience, preferably handling corporate secretarial matters.

Proven track record of collaborating with cross-functional teams.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to present complex legal concepts in a clear and concise manner and to communicate deftly with stakeholders at all levels.

Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines in a fast- paced environment.

In-depth legal knowledge of the FMCG environment would be an added advantage.

Strong report writing and presentation skills using the latest available technology.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered, submit your application to: emmanuel.jinda@proservehr.com or to: calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com or alternatively visit www.proservehr.com to apply and register.