Compliance Manager (Harare)

Job Description

To assist the Head of Compliance with the coordination; facilitation and management of the Compliance function for the Division through monitoring; reporting and developing networks; providing advice to minimize regulatory; reputational and compliance risk and endeavor to avert potential litigations/ penalties and ultimately increase shareholder value for the bank.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist managers within the Business Unit to monitor risks related to governance and compliance by providing guidance or offering expert advice to governance and compliance officers.

Assist in mitigating the risks by ensuring the Bank collaborates with regulators within specified parameters.

Assist with implementation of Ethics & Privacy Compliance deliverables as per Annual Coverage Plan and Group Compliance Plan.

Monitor Financial Crime & AML/CFT/PF compliance related matters trough tracking agreed compliance deliverables to ensure compliance with MLPC Act and International AML obligations.

Assist the Head of Compliance to set annual budget for Business Unit/Cluster compliance function.

Manage performance of staff by implementing performance agreements and ensuring a clear vision.

Mentor and coach staff on identified performance gaps.

Motivate staff to perform and contribute to the success of the business by creating environment of teamwork through engaging with staff (sharing information) and encouraging participation in decision making processes.

Risk Plan in a value-add, collaborative & integrated manner.

Coordinate Group and Cluster projects

Ensure compliance with Record Keeping & Maintenance.

Ensure transformational targets are met.

Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in Nedbank culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.

Participate in developing, implementing, and addressing issues raised in culture surveys to improve results.

Maintain relationships with internal stakeholders by establishing partnerships in managing compliance risks.

Engage with stakeholders formally through determining scope of work, understanding and identifying client needs.

Develop collaborative relationship with the Compliance Institute of South Africa (CISA).

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)/ Bachelor of Commerce Honors Degree in Banking, Finance, Risk Management.

Preferred Certifications:

At least one of the following certifications;