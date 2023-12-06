Compliance Manager (Harare)
Job Description
To assist the Head of Compliance with the coordination; facilitation and management of the Compliance function for the Division through monitoring; reporting and developing networks; providing advice to minimize regulatory; reputational and compliance risk and endeavor to avert potential litigations/ penalties and ultimately increase shareholder value for the bank.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist managers within the Business Unit to monitor risks related to governance and compliance by providing guidance or offering expert advice to governance and compliance officers.
- Assist in mitigating the risks by ensuring the Bank collaborates with regulators within specified parameters.
- Assist with implementation of Ethics & Privacy Compliance deliverables as per Annual Coverage Plan and Group Compliance Plan.
- Monitor Financial Crime & AML/CFT/PF compliance related matters trough tracking agreed compliance deliverables to ensure compliance with MLPC Act and International AML obligations.
- Assist the Head of Compliance to set annual budget for Business Unit/Cluster compliance function.
- Manage performance of staff by implementing performance agreements and ensuring a clear vision.
- Mentor and coach staff on identified performance gaps.
- Motivate staff to perform and contribute to the success of the business by creating environment of teamwork through engaging with staff (sharing information) and encouraging participation in decision making processes.
- Risk Plan in a value-add, collaborative & integrated manner.
- Coordinate Group and Cluster projects
- Ensure compliance with Record Keeping & Maintenance.
- Ensure transformational targets are met.
- Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in Nedbank culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.
- Participate in developing, implementing, and addressing issues raised in culture surveys to improve results.
- Maintain relationships with internal stakeholders by establishing partnerships in managing compliance risks.
- Engage with stakeholders formally through determining scope of work, understanding and identifying client needs.
- Develop collaborative relationship with the Compliance Institute of South Africa (CISA).
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Laws (LLB)/ Bachelor of Commerce Honors Degree in Banking, Finance, Risk Management.
Preferred Certifications:
At least one of the following certifications;
- Compliance Institute Southern Africa (CISA).
- International Certified Compliance Professional (ICCP).
- Association Of Certified Compliance Professionals in Africa (ACCPA) ACAMS.
- At least 5 years’ experience in Compliance Risk Management/Money laundering & Terrorist Financing Risk Management/ Legal Risk Management/ Risk Management.
Technical / Professional Knowledge:
- Change management.
- Cluster specific operations.
- Compliance reporting.
- Governance, Risk and Controls.
- Relevant regulatory knowledge..
- Relevant software and systems knowledge.
- Reputational risk management.
- Risk management process and frameworks.
- Stakeholder management.
- Codes of Good Governance.
- Behavioural Competencies.
- Decision Making.
- Influencing.
- Building Trusting Relationships.
- Managing Work.
- Quality Orientation.
- Stress Tolerance.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 10 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Nedbank
Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited, also Nedbank Zimbabwe, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It was established in July 2004 after changing from Zimbabwe's oldest merchant bank, Merchant Bank of Central Africa Limited, which was incorporated on 31 July 1956.