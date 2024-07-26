Deputy Director Legal (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Guide the delivery of reliable, accurate, timely and well-informed legal advice to the Auditor-General on legal issues and the potential legal implications of various corporate strategy initiatives and projects.
Reporting to: Director Legal /Corporate Secretary
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide legal advice on various legal issues pertaining to the day to day administration of the Office.
- Review policy in relation to the pieces of legislation under the Office’s jurisdiction to be in alignment with the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Amendment (No.20) Act 2013.
- Consult the Attorney General’s Office on the interpretation or their legal opinion on various statutes administered by the Office.
- Review changes to legislation (Acts) administered by the Office in consultation with stakeholders and prepare draft proposals documents to the Attorney General’s Office, to be in alignment with the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013.
- Prepare international and local agreements/contracts to be entered into between the Office and other parties, under the guidance of the Audit Office Board.
- Conduct research and keep abreast of the current trends on legal issues / matters (e.g. Treaties, Protocols and Agreements) prevailing in other Supreme Audit Institutions in the Regional and International arena.
- Prepare legal documents and the necessary Cabinet papers in respect of Acts administered by the Office and submit the drafts for examinations to the Attorney General’s Office.
- Advise disciplinary authorities in the Office on all disciplinary procedures and the Office’s Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct.
- Prepare legal correspondence.
- Report all court cases including court applications and judgments to the Auditor-General and or Audit Office Board as soon as they are out.
- Assist disciplinary committees on the interpretation of disciplinary processes and regulations and the Office’s Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct.
- Prepare regional and international agreements/treaties and protocols for the accession, adoption and ratification by the Board.
- Submit monthly legal returns to the Auditor-General.
- Provide secretarial duties to the Audit Office Board.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor of LLB Honours Degree or equivalent.
- A minimum of three (3) years’ experience.
- Possession of a Master’s degree is an added advantage.
Skills, Knowledge and Attributes:
- Must have unquestionable ethics, integrity, honesty and be highly assertive.
- Must have excellent problem solving communication, interpersonal and team-playing skills and good leadership qualities.
- Have strong influencing and negotiating skills.
- Self-starter.
- Must have a thorough knowledge of Zimbabwean Labour Laws, Legislation, Regulation and Procedures.
- Must have a thorough knowledge of Acts/legislation being administered by the Office.
- Must have capacity to liaise with external lawyers to monitor cases.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to the following email address: auditofficehr@gmail.com or hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Silundika and Simon Muzenda Street (4th Street) not later than August 2, 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General (OAG). This is the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Zimbabwe whose vision is to be the centre of excellence in the provision of auditing services. The SAI or OAG is manned by a vibrant workforce whose core values are commitment, respect, empathy, accountability, teamwork and integrity. The SAI aspires to be relevant by keeping abreast with current global trends in finance, auditing and other relevant disciplines. It also sustains this relevance by producing informative and timely reports with practical recommendations.
The SAI of Zimbabwe also demonstrates accountability and transparency by having its financial statements audited by an external auditing firm of chartered accountants. Thus, the SAI also walks the talk.
Address: 5th Floor, Burroughs House, Cnr Fourth Street / G. Silundika Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe
P.O. Box CY 143
Causeway, Harare
Phones: +263 242 793611/3-4; +263 242 762817/8/20-23
Website: https://www.auditorgeneral.gov.zw/
Email: oag@auditgen.gov.zw