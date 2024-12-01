Compliance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Executive Director, the Compliance Officer is primarily responsible for supporting the project teams in ensuring that all procedures & financial transactions are legitimate, authentic, adequately supported and are in line with the PZ financial management policies, funder rules and regulations, local laws, and regulations, generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP), Cost Accounting Standards and any applicable guidelines. The role will be responsible for managing internal and external audits, ensure compliance with PZ’s internal policies and procedures, donor rules and guidelines as well as Zimbabwean statutory requirements. The position will work closely with finance and administration teams to ensure that documents submitted by technical teams for workshops and other field advances are error-free. He/she will also conduct trainings for field and national office teams on financial management issues as well as ensuring compliance at field office level. From time to time, the Compliance Officer will be expected to travel to the field for compliance monitoring.

Duties and Responsibilities

Determining the internal audit scope and development of annual audit plans.

Conduct reviews of financial transactions to ensure compliance with PZ policies, funder rules and regulations and any applicable standards to ensure there are no disallowed costs by the funder.

Identifies any significant financial risks and recommend plan for mitigation.

Advises management on matters of concern and elements of financial risk that can be detrimental to successful grant performance.

Developing, reviewing, and enforcing implementation and compliance with internal policies, practices and procedures, regulatory standards and any relevant standards.

Conduct periodic compliance reviews on field offices to ensure they are compliant with the PZ policies and procedures and grant terms and conditions as well as the applicable funder rules and regulations.

Facilitating the identification, assessment, monitoring and reporting of all risks and compliance matters in line with policy, regulatory requirements and updating outcomes in the risk register.

Keeping abreast with the applicable laws, regulations, rules and standards in the risk and compliance fraternity and advise on the emerging developments of the same & Schedule training by educating staff on regulatory compliance and ensure that all personnel at all locations fulfil training requirements.

Carry out surprise cash counts and spot checks on PZ assets.

Advise the tender committees on compliance issues during the selection process.

Coordinate the response to audit matters and issues raised during financial reviews by external auditors and/or the funder through the maintenance of a tracker.

Supports sub-award close-out.

Ensure the organization maintains an up-to-date asset register and a functional inventory management system.

Monitor all statutory instruments, legislation, policies and regulations relevant to the financial operations and administration of the organization (e.g. finance, tax, labour) and advise the management and board accordingly, as required and appropriate.

Monitor all MOUs, Climate Change Legislation, Safeguarding policies, Human Resources and Recruitment policies.

Should be proactive and keep track of and manage risks broadly considering the ever-changing environment.

Reporting to the Finance and Audit Committee on internal control, compliance and risk management matters.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree or its International Equivalent in Accounting, Business Administration or Related Field.

3-5 years post qualification relevant experience.

Graduate of ACCA, CIMA, ICSA, SAA, IAC, CA or any other relevant professional qualification. Familiarity with U.S. Government grant rules and regulations, procurement and auditing standards, experience in risk management and internal auditing.

Certification in accounting, auditing or related field will be an added advantage.

Knowledge, Skills and abilities:

Excellent communication and reporting skills and good team player capable of supervising a team.

Excellent time management skills with the ability to proactively self-organize manage and execute multiple tasks.

Strong risk assessment and risk management skills.

Effective networking skills with the ability to solicit and adopt good practices within the sector.

Strong sense of professionalism always adopting sound and ethical behavior and able to maintain confidentiality.

Advanced knowledge of donor (USG and non-USG) rules and regulations, generally acceptable accounting practices (GAAP), cost accounting principles and any applicable local laws and regulations.

Strong and solid command of professional theory, techniques, practices and procedures requiring comprehensive knowledge of financial and accounting principles.

Independently use technology to perform work.

Ensure integrity of systems, internal controls and data, including recommending modifications for further strengthening as indicated.

International development, healthcare, or consulting industry experience preferred.

Analyse highly complex situations (e.g., high risk conditions or business-sensitive issues) and alert leadership to impact on performance.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office applications such as MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint Good team player, positive attitude, flexible mind, comfortable in working in a multi- cultural setting. Strong sense of ethics, integrity, credibility, and respect for diversity.

Ability to communicate effectively with staff and management with diplomacy and firmness.

Ability to travel a minimum of 25%.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE and Complete the Application Form then submit your CV, certificates and application letter via email to: recruitment@pangaeazw.org clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.