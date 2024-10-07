Construction Supervisor (Bulawayo)
Job Vacancy
Job Description
RIDBRAVO INVESTMENTS
Construction supervisor working under project manager with vast experience in construction.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Estimating bill of quanties.
- Budget site finances.
- Adhering to budget and construction schedule.
- Evaluate progress and prepare detailed reports.
- Risk management and quality control.
- And any other duties assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma or degree in project managent.
- Knowledge in construction.
- Traceable references of projects managed.
- Clean class four drivers licence.
Other
How to Apply
Send cvs and certificates to: contractville24@gmail.com