Construction Supervisor (Bulawayo)

Oct. 10, 2024
Job Description

RIDBRAVO INVESTMENTS 

Construction supervisor working under project manager with vast experience in construction.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Estimating bill of quanties.
  • Budget site finances.
  • Adhering to budget and construction schedule.
  • Evaluate progress and prepare detailed reports.
  • Risk management and quality control.
  • And any other duties assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma or degree in project managent.
  • Knowledge in construction.
  • Traceable references of projects managed.
  • Clean class four drivers licence.

Other

How to Apply

Send cvs and certificates to: contractville24@gmail.com

