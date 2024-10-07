Construction Supervisor (Bulawayo)

Job Description

RIDBRAVO INVESTMENTS

Construction supervisor working under project manager with vast experience in construction.

Duties and Responsibilities

Estimating bill of quanties.

Budget site finances.

Adhering to budget and construction schedule.

Evaluate progress and prepare detailed reports.

Risk management and quality control.

And any other duties assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or degree in project managent.

Knowledge in construction.

Traceable references of projects managed.

Clean class four drivers licence.

Other

How to Apply

Send cvs and certificates to: contractville24@gmail.com