Contact Centre Agent-1 (Harare)

This role entails ensuring all customer contacts i.e. calls, emails, sms and social media chats are attended to timely and appropriately and information on Groups’ products and services is accurately disseminated to clients. Agents are also responsible for tele-marketing of the same. Efficient handling and resolution of customer challenges and complaints is key in delivering quality and seamless service and ensuring a culture of service excellence.

Building rapport with customers by greeting them in a courteous, friendly, and professional manner in line with given procedures.

Handling and resolving customer complaints regarding Omari’s products or service by interacting with customers across all communication channels.

Consistency and interaction when handling customers on all communication platforms.

Outbound: Tele-marketing, tele-selling, on-boarding and service research.

Responding to and resolving to common customer inquiries and requests.

Ensuring that customers understand product information and providing additional service and product information to customers as needed

Communicating effectively with individuals/teams in the Group to ensure high quality and timely resolution of customer requests.

Escalating issues to the appropriate resources particularly for complex enquiries.

Following up complicated customer calls where required.

Completing call logs and call reports as necessary and updating them in the database.

Recording and reporting on details of comments, inquiries, complaints, and actions taken according to standard operating procedures.

Making appropriate recommendations on ways to resolve problems to better serve the customer and/or improve productivity.

Any other duties as assigned by supervisors.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 3 A Level Passes.

Competency Requirements:

Confident, outgoing and self-motivated with a strong work ethic.

Team-oriented, open minded and willing to learn.

Able to function effectively in a fast-paced work environment.

Articulate with excellent verbal, written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to easily establish rapport with customers.

Broad working knowledge of the Group’s practices, products and operations

Good problem analysis and problem solving skills.

Customer service orientation and organizational skills.

Punctuality and consistent work attendance.

Able to react effectively and calmly in emergencies.

Able to maintain customer information confidentiality.

Adaptable.

Agile to new products and technological changes.

Knowledgeable about the Financial industry.

Brand Ambassadors and make first long lasting impressions to customers as they are the first point of contact.

