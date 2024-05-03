Contact Centre Agents (Harare)
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postiion.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Handle inbound and outbound calls in a professional and courteous manner.
- Handle social media enquiries in a timeous and professional manner.
- Provide customers with information about products/services and resolve any inquiries or issues they may have.
- Maintain accurate records of customer interactions and transactions.
- follow up on customer enquiries.
- Follow communication scripts and guidelines to ensure consistency and quality service.
- Meet performance targets related to call quality, customer satisfaction, and productivity.
Qualifications and Experience
- Excellent communication skills and a pleasant phone manner.
- Ability to use a computer and maneuver various social media platforms
- Strong problem-solving abilities and the ability to think on your feet.
- Previous customer service experience will be an added advantage.
- Ability to work well in a team environment.
- At least 2 A level subjects.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates interested in the positions above should see their CVs to the following address:
The Administrator
Corporate 24 Healthcare
6 Bath Road
Harare
The Administrator
Corporate 24 Healthcare
6 Bath Road
Harare
OR email to recruitment@corp24med.com, Please clearly state the position you are applying for on the subject line.
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.