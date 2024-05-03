Pindula|Search Pindula
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Contact Centre Agents (Harare)

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
May. 10, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postiion.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Handle inbound and outbound calls in a professional and courteous manner.
  • Handle social media enquiries in a timeous and professional manner.
  • Provide customers with information about products/services and resolve any inquiries or issues they may have.
  • Maintain accurate records of customer interactions and transactions.
  • follow up on customer enquiries.
  • Follow communication scripts and guidelines to ensure consistency and quality service.
  • Meet performance targets related to call quality, customer satisfaction, and productivity.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Excellent communication skills and a pleasant phone manner.
  • Ability to use a computer and maneuver various social media platforms
  • Strong problem-solving abilities and the ability to think on your feet.
  • Previous customer service experience will be an added advantage.
  • Ability to work well in a team environment.
  • At least 2 A level subjects.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the positions above should see their CVs to the following address:

The Administrator

Corporate 24 Healthcare

6 Bath Road

Harare

OR email to recruitment@corp24med.com, Please clearly state the position you are applying for on the subject line.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Website
+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback