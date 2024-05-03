Contact Centre Agents (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postiion.

Duties and Responsibilities

Handle inbound and outbound calls in a professional and courteous manner.

Handle social media enquiries in a timeous and professional manner.

Provide customers with information about products/services and resolve any inquiries or issues they may have.

Maintain accurate records of customer interactions and transactions.

follow up on customer enquiries.

Follow communication scripts and guidelines to ensure consistency and quality service.

Meet performance targets related to call quality, customer satisfaction, and productivity.

Qualifications and Experience

Excellent communication skills and a pleasant phone manner.

Ability to use a computer and maneuver various social media platforms

Strong problem-solving abilities and the ability to think on your feet.

Previous customer service experience will be an added advantage.

Ability to work well in a team environment.

At least 2 A level subjects.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates interested in the positions above should see their CVs to the following address:

The Administrator