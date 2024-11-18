Content Developers And Content Reviewers Of Social Work Modules

Bachelor of Science Honours in Social Work.

Master of Science in Social Work.

PhD in Social Work.

At least 5 years of experience in Academia.

Proven research track record of at least 8 publications.

List of Courses:

Introduction to Computer Applications.

Introduction to Social Work and Social Welfare.

Human Behaviour and the Social Environment.

Ethics and Values in Social Work.

Introduction to Social Anthropology.

Introduction to Social Work with Groups.

Introduction to Social Work with Communities.

Industrial Social work.

Socioeconomic Development.

Introduction to Social Work with Individuals and Families.

Social Research Methods and Statistics.

Healthcare and Maladaptive behavior.

Advanced Group Work Practice.

Advanced Social Work with Communities.

Advanced Social Work with Individuals and Families.

Project Planning and Management.

Social Work and Management.

Child Protection.

Social Policy and Administration.

Social Work and Disaster Management.

Gender Mainstreaming in Social work.

Social Work and Disability Issues.

Integrated Fields of Social Work.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons, kindly send your CVs and application letters to: ochifamba@wua.ac.zw copying mtavaguta@wua.ac.zw on or before the 10th of November 2024.

NB: Details on content development and reviewing process will be discussed with successful candidates.