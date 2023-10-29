Cook: 3month contract (Bulawayo)
CURE International
Job Description
Responsible for preparing nutritious meals for patients and maintaining a clean kitchen.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The hygienic handling and the safe preparation of food products.
- Prepare foods to the specifications of the patient’s diet.
- Setup the station with the required ingredients and equipment.
- Check the quality and freshness of ingredients.
- Correct portion control and measurement using the food portion control guide.
- Scale meal requirements according to the actual number of people being cooked daily and monitor admissions and discharges and any visitors present to minimize stockouts and wastage.
- Ensure the correct use of colour-coded utensils and equipment to avoid cross-contamination.
- Manage time in the kitchen to ensure that all meals are served on time in a clean organized manner and in the correct sequence.
- Dish out the food for staff patients and caregivers and visitors.
- Clean food preparation areas as determined by law and company policy following the clean-as-you-go policy.
- Maintain the 3-bucket system according to standard operating procedures.
- Monitor and maintain station inventory levels to avoid stockout.
- Use First in first out stock management system (FIFO) to ensure the freshness of food served.
- Correct methods of defrosting are used.
- Maintain records of food prepared, fridge and room temperature, daily stock issues, and any other paperwork required in the kitchen.
- Maintaining a hygienic environment by ensuring cleaning of all kitchen utensils, equipment, crockery, and food preparation areas is done routinely as required.
- Assisting other cooks to ensure that the meal is served on time.
- Execute opening and closing procedures.
- Adhere to hospital health and safety protocols.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate/ Diploma in Cookery from a reputable Institution or Equivalent.
- At least 1-year experience in hospital setup/ Food and beverage Industry.
- Ability to work well on own initiative and as part of a team.
- Ability to work under pressure and time constraints.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 03 November 2023
CURE International, based in Grand Rapids, MI, is a Christian nonprofit organization that owns and operates eight charitable children's hospitals around the world. CURE provides medical care to pediatric patients with orthopedic, reconstructive plastic, and neurological conditions. cure.org
Established in April 2021, CURE Zimbabwe is the first and only hospital in the country of 14 million people to provide orthopedic care for disabilities such as clubfoot, bowed legs, and knock knees to children regardless of their economic status.
