Cook - B3 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above vacant post which has arisen.

Duties and Responsibilities

Food preparation and cooking, plating, preparation.

Taking inventory of supplies and equipment.

Setting up, cleaning, and organizing workstation.

Preparing cooking ingredients.

Cooking food according to food health and hygienic standards.

Storing all food properly.

Maintaining hygiene and cleanliness of the canteen.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in cookery, Culinary, Tourism or on job training experience.

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels passes.

Good communication skills- (written and oral).

Sound knowledge of food health and safety regulations.

Knowledge of various cooking procedures.

Interpersonal skills.

Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Regional Manager