Cook - B3 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above vacant post which has arisen.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Food preparation and cooking, plating, preparation.
- Taking inventory of supplies and equipment.
- Setting up, cleaning, and organizing workstation.
- Preparing cooking ingredients.
- Cooking food according to food health and hygienic standards.
- Storing all food properly.
- Maintaining hygiene and cleanliness of the canteen.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate in cookery, Culinary, Tourism or on job training experience.
- Should have 5 ‘O’ levels passes.
- Good communication skills- (written and oral).
- Sound knowledge of food health and safety regulations.
- Knowledge of various cooking procedures.
- Interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work with minimal supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Regional Manager
Att: Senior Human Resources Officer
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
Boulton Atlantica Centre
P. O Box CY 140
HARARE
Email: dmangwanya@zimparks.org.zw and lmukombwa@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Harare Region Registry Office on or before the 16th day of August 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw