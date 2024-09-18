Cook (B3)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel for the above position in the Human Resources Department. The incumbent will be based at the Head Office reporting to the Senior Environmental Health Safety and Welfare Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Food preparation and cooking, plating, presentation for Directorate.
- Washing pots, pans, dishes and plates.
- Taking inventory of supplies and equipment.
- Re-stocking of food items for Directorate canteen.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate in culinary OR on job training experience.
- Should have 5 O’ Levels.
- Good Communication skills – (written and oral), Inter-personal skills, Ability to work with minimal supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications and up to date CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P. O. Box CY
Causeway
Harare
Or email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office's Registry Section on or before the 12th of September 2024.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw