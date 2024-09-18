Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel for the above position in the Human Resources Department. The incumbent will be based at the Head Office reporting to the Senior Environmental Health Safety and Welfare Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Food preparation and cooking, plating, presentation for Directorate.

Washing pots, pans, dishes and plates.

Taking inventory of supplies and equipment.

Re-stocking of food items for Directorate canteen.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in culinary OR on job training experience.

Should have 5 O’ Levels.

Good Communication skills – (written and oral), Inter-personal skills, Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications and up to date CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager