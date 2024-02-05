Corporate Communications Manager (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity for the position of Corporate Communications Manager has arisen for a suitably qualified and experienced person at Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd is an extensive, local and international provider of high quality and durable timber-based solutions for both industrial, domestic and end user markets. The successful incumbent will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing an appropriate Corporate Communications Strategy which cultivates a positive company image/reputation across all stakeholders and business partners.

Engaging and building sustainable relationships with high level stakeholders including Government, Regulators and other key stakeholders.

Producing high quality materials including information packs, opinion pieces, power point presentations, press releases, speeches and talking points, news reactions, photos, blogs, annual reports, newsletters, video and multimedia content.

Gather internal knowledge and transform it into exciting and useful messages and disseminate it to the right audiences through identification of the most effective distribution channels.

Liaise with media to help the Company brand gain exposure in local, regional and international media.

Develop and manage risk and brand reputation to ensure that media work benefits rather than harm company's strategic objectives and does not endanger staff, partners and the communities that the company works with.

Plan and manage the design, content and production of all branding materials.

Supervise all internal/external projects to guarantee all content is publication-ready.

Ensure communications consistency among different stakeholders and business partners.

Launch CSR initiatives that inform communities about how the organization can empower them.

Respond to external communication-related issues in a timely manner.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Journalism, Public Relations, Economics or other relevant field.

At least 3+ years prior experience working in a communications or marketing role.

Skills and Knowledge:

Proven success designing and executing marketing and communications strategies and campaigns.

Up to date on industry trends and able to stay ahead of the curve.

Excellent organizational and project management skills and ability to meet deadlines.

Must be able to think analytically and strategically.

Capable of working well as part of a team as well as independently.

Great multitasker and capable of simultaneously managing multiple projects with different deadlines.

Superior written and verbal communications skills.

Other

How to Apply

Remuneration: A remuneration package commensurate with education and experience will be given to the successful candidate.