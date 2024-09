Cost Management Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

We seek an experienced, detail-oriented, flexible, with critical thinking skills, analytical mindset and integrity to join our finance team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing standard costing reports.

Monitoring inventory levels.

Cost comparisons.

Production costing analysis and variance tracking.

Conduct regular audits.

Investigate discrepancies in financial records and perform month-end close activitie.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum diploma in accounting.

Age-at least 27 years.

Experience in costing and data capturing.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit applications with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates, and CVs to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw, Or drop at Number 7 Watermeyer Drive , Belvedere –Harare.

Deadline: 10 September 2024