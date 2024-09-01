Customer Experience Manager (Harare)
Job Description
AFC Commercial Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Customer Experience Manager. Reporting to the Head - Marketing and Corporate Communications, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing strategic direction on Customer Experience, identifying areas for improvement, tracking the effectiveness of CX initiatives, and making data-driven decisions to enhance overall customer satisfaction. The successful candidate will also be responsible for bridging the gap between customers and AFC Commercial Bank.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Defining and implementing standards/procedures for ensuring optimal customer experience.
- Conducting surveys to gather information on customer opinion of rendered services & Utilizing social media platforms in reaching out to customers to help resolve issues and provide quick response to inquiries & Supervising Customer experience and Contact centre teams to ensure their interaction with customers reflects positively on the Bank & Liaising with the Product Development and Innovation departments to ensure delivery of high-quality products and services.
- Establishing communication mediums through which customers can readily contact the Bank and vice versa & Monitoring Customer service and Branch teams to ensure compliance with acceptable standards of customer service
- Conducting studies and research to discover new techniques necessary for improving customer experience.
- Overseeing and monitoring the delivery of service in branches, digital platforms and at Bank agents to ensure consistency and meeting desired service standards.
- Guiding team in effective client issues resolution and handling any escalations.
- Developing listening points in the customer journey and identifying opportunities for continuous improvement.
- Making recommendations about procedural/policy changes.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor's Degree in Business Management/ Marketing or equivalent.
- MBA or any relevant Post-graduate qualification will be an advantage.
- At least 5 years of experience in overall customer experience management areas.
- Membership in a professional body such as CAZ or MAZ will be an added advantage.
- Excellent presentation skills.
- Project and event management skills.
- Knowledge of customer service practices.
- Ability to plan and prioritize heavy workloads and meet deadlines.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 05 September 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.