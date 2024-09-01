Customer Experience Manager (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Commercial Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Customer Experience Manager. Reporting to the Head - Marketing and Corporate Communications, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing strategic direction on Customer Experience, identifying areas for improvement, tracking the effectiveness of CX initiatives, and making data-driven decisions to enhance overall customer satisfaction. The successful candidate will also be responsible for bridging the gap between customers and AFC Commercial Bank.

Duties and Responsibilities

Defining and implementing standards/procedures for ensuring optimal customer experience.

Conducting surveys to gather information on customer opinion of rendered services & Utilizing social media platforms in reaching out to customers to help resolve issues and provide quick response to inquiries & Supervising Customer experience and Contact centre teams to ensure their interaction with customers reflects positively on the Bank & Liaising with the Product Development and Innovation departments to ensure delivery of high-quality products and services.

Establishing communication mediums through which customers can readily contact the Bank and vice versa & Monitoring Customer service and Branch teams to ensure compliance with acceptable standards of customer service

Conducting studies and research to discover new techniques necessary for improving customer experience.

Overseeing and monitoring the delivery of service in branches, digital platforms and at Bank agents to ensure consistency and meeting desired service standards.

Guiding team in effective client issues resolution and handling any escalations.

Developing listening points in the customer journey and identifying opportunities for continuous improvement.

Making recommendations about procedural/policy changes.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor's Degree in Business Management/ Marketing or equivalent.

MBA or any relevant Post-graduate qualification will be an advantage.

At least 5 years of experience in overall customer experience management areas.

Membership in a professional body such as CAZ or MAZ will be an added advantage.

Excellent presentation skills.

Project and event management skills.

Knowledge of customer service practices.

Ability to plan and prioritize heavy workloads and meet deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 05 September 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.