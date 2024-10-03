Customer Experience Representative (Harare)
CIMAS
Job Description
Cimas is searching for a Customer Experience Representative to provide telephonic, email, social media platforms and internet points for customers to obtain information and support regarding company products and services.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Attending to inbound calls.
- Resolving member queries and complaints.
- Tracking members' payments.
- Tracking and reporting trends in customer calls.
- Upselling of products and services.
- Identifying, documenting and reporting customer call trends.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma in Business Management, Marketing Management, Customer Services or equivalent.
- At least 2- 4 years working experience as a Customer Experience/Business Administrator or in a similar or related environment.
- The ideal candidate should possess clear verbal and written communication skills, with a capacity to produce accurate reports.
- Additionally, the candidate should be able to analyse and solve work-related problems to achieve the correct outcomes.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.w, clearly highlighting the position applied for in the email subject. Applications to reach the above no later than 07 October 2024.
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
CIMAS
Browse Jobs
Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time
Related Jobs
Puma Energy
B2B Representative (Harare)
Deadline: