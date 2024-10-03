Pindula|Search Pindula
Customer Experience Representative (Harare)

Oct. 07, 2024
Job Description

Cimas is searching for a Customer Experience Representative to provide telephonic, email, social media platforms and internet points for customers to obtain information and support regarding company products and services.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Attending to inbound calls.
  • Resolving member queries and complaints.
  • Tracking members' payments.
  • Tracking and reporting trends in customer calls.
  • Upselling of products and services.
  • Identifying, documenting and reporting customer call trends.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Diploma in Business Management, Marketing Management, Customer Services or equivalent.
  • At least 2- 4 years working experience as a Customer Experience/Business Administrator or in a similar or related environment.
  • The ideal candidate should possess clear verbal and written communication skills, with a capacity to produce accurate reports.
  • Additionally, the candidate should be able to analyse and solve work-related problems to achieve the correct outcomes.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.w, clearly highlighting the position applied for in the email subject. Applications to reach the above no later than 07 October 2024.

