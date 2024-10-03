Customer Experience Representative (Harare)

Job Description

Cimas is searching for a Customer Experience Representative to provide telephonic, email, social media platforms and internet points for customers to obtain information and support regarding company products and services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attending to inbound calls.

Resolving member queries and complaints.

Tracking members' payments.

Tracking and reporting trends in customer calls.

Upselling of products and services.

Identifying, documenting and reporting customer call trends.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Business Management, Marketing Management, Customer Services or equivalent.

At least 2- 4 years working experience as a Customer Experience/Business Administrator or in a similar or related environment.

The ideal candidate should possess clear verbal and written communication skills, with a capacity to produce accurate reports.

Additionally, the candidate should be able to analyse and solve work-related problems to achieve the correct outcomes.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.w, clearly highlighting the position applied for in the email subject. Applications to reach the above no later than 07 October 2024.