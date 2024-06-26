Customer Services Clerk (Harare)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Job Description
Consumer Services Clerk – Fixed Term Contract(12 Months)
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the above mentioned role.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reporting to the Consumer Services Manager/Officer.
- Record keeping and filing.
- Assist in conducting stakeholder engagements and advisory campaigns.
- Coordinating meetings and taking minutes.
- Consolidating and drafting reports.
- Carrying out administrative and procurement duties.
- Assist in resolution of energy sector complaints and keeping records.
- Writing and consolidating obligatory reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/Diploma in Marketing, Engineering or equivalent.
- Three (3) years minimum relevant working experience.
- Adequate Knowledge of the energy sector.
- Good/Excellent Event management skills.
- Good Planning and organising skills.
- Excellent Presentation skills.
- Good Mediation skills.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills.
- Intermediate/Advanced MS Office proficiency.
- Driver’s license is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates for this position should apply online no later than 27 June 2024
Click HERE To Apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
