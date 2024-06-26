Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Customer Services Clerk (Harare)

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Jun. 27, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Consumer Services Clerk – Fixed Term Contract(12 Months)

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the above mentioned role.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Reporting to the Consumer Services Manager/Officer.
  • Record keeping and filing.
  • Assist in conducting stakeholder engagements and advisory campaigns.
  • Coordinating meetings and taking minutes.
  • Consolidating and drafting reports.
  • Carrying out administrative and procurement duties.
  • Assist in resolution of energy sector complaints and keeping records.
  • Writing and consolidating obligatory reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree/Diploma in Marketing, Engineering or equivalent.
  • Three (3) years minimum relevant working experience.
  • Adequate Knowledge of the energy sector.
  • Good/Excellent Event management skills.
  • Good Planning and organising skills.
  • Excellent Presentation skills.
  • Good Mediation skills.
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills.
  • Intermediate/Advanced MS Office proficiency.
  • Driver’s license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should apply online no later than 27 June 2024

Click HERE To Apply.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback