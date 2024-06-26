Customer Services Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Consumer Services Clerk – Fixed Term Contract(12 Months)

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the above mentioned role.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Consumer Services Manager/Officer.

Record keeping and filing.

Assist in conducting stakeholder engagements and advisory campaigns.

Coordinating meetings and taking minutes.

Consolidating and drafting reports.

Carrying out administrative and procurement duties.

Assist in resolution of energy sector complaints and keeping records.

Writing and consolidating obligatory reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in Marketing, Engineering or equivalent.

Three (3) years minimum relevant working experience.

Adequate Knowledge of the energy sector.

Good/Excellent Event management skills.

Good Planning and organising skills.

Excellent Presentation skills.

Good Mediation skills.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Intermediate/Advanced MS Office proficiency.

Driver’s license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should apply online no later than 27 June 2024