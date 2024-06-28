Customs Clearing Officer – Elefante Investments (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducts financial analysis related to customs activities, including cost analysis, revenue generation, and profitability assessment.

Analyzes financial data to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement in customs operations.

Assists in the development and monitoring of budgets for customs operations. Collaborate with management to identify cost-saving measures and implement strategies to control customs-related expenses.

Collaborates with internal stakeholders, such as finance, accounting, and procurement departments, to align customs activities with overall financial objectives.

Coordinates with external stakeholders, such as customs authorities, to address financial-related matters and resolve issues.

Assists clients to comply with statutory requirements for the importation/exportation of goods.

Requests relevant manifests/import documents from importers, transporters, administrators and other business partners.

Delivers/collects documents to/from Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Government departments, banks, insurance companies, transporters, Administrators, and other business partners.

Resolves queries with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Government departments, banks, insurance companies, transporters, Administrators, and other business partners as guided by Clearing Manager.

Registers customs declarations in ASYCUDA.

Facilitates physical examinations with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and other stakeholders involved in clearance of goods for import/export or from Bonded Warehouse.

Facilitates release of documents, consignments, trucks and containers by ZIMRA.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Fiscal Studies/Economics/Business Administration/Retail and Logistics/HND in Customs and Excise Management.

Minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar role for degree holders and 3 years for HND holders.

Experience and knowledge in use of MS Office and ASYCUDA, a must.

Clean class 4 drivers license a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, no later than Friday 14th of June 2024, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.