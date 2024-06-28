Customs Clearing Officer – Elefante Investments (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducts financial analysis related to customs activities, including cost analysis, revenue generation, and profitability assessment.
- Analyzes financial data to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement in customs operations.
- Assists in the development and monitoring of budgets for customs operations. Collaborate with management to identify cost-saving measures and implement strategies to control customs-related expenses.
- Collaborates with internal stakeholders, such as finance, accounting, and procurement departments, to align customs activities with overall financial objectives.
- Coordinates with external stakeholders, such as customs authorities, to address financial-related matters and resolve issues.
- Assists clients to comply with statutory requirements for the importation/exportation of goods.
- Requests relevant manifests/import documents from importers, transporters, administrators and other business partners.
- Delivers/collects documents to/from Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Government departments, banks, insurance companies, transporters, Administrators, and other business partners.
- Resolves queries with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Government departments, banks, insurance companies, transporters, Administrators, and other business partners as guided by Clearing Manager.
- Registers customs declarations in ASYCUDA.
- Facilitates physical examinations with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and other stakeholders involved in clearance of goods for import/export or from Bonded Warehouse.
- Facilitates release of documents, consignments, trucks and containers by ZIMRA.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Fiscal Studies/Economics/Business Administration/Retail and Logistics/HND in Customs and Excise Management.
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar role for degree holders and 3 years for HND holders.
- Experience and knowledge in use of MS Office and ASYCUDA, a must.
- Clean class 4 drivers license a must.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, no later than Friday 14th of June 2024, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
