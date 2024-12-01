Cyber and ICT Security Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Commercial Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Cyber and ICT Security Analyst. Reporting to Information Security and Compliance Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for monitoring network traffic for suspicious activity, responding to security breaches, and implementing measures to prevent future attacks. This role demands up-to-date knowledge of the latest cyber threats and an understanding of the techniques used by cybercriminals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and updating cyber security plans for software systems, networks, data centres, and hardware.

Reviewing and analysing internal audit, fraud and loss incident reports.

Conducting quality assurance on software and infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and risks.

Monitoring software and infrastructure for internal and external intrusions, attacks, and hacks and recommending corrective action.

Installing and managing security software such as firewalls, encryption programs, and intrusion detection systems tailored for banking operations.

Closing off security vulnerabilities in the case of an attack by liaising with internal Risk team. a Investigating and responding to security incidents in real-time, ensuring minimal disruption to banking services and documenting detailed incident reports.

Identifying cyber attackers and participating in the investigation of cyber-attacks reported processes and legal enforcement agents.

Assessing Business Continuity Plans and Disaster Recovery Plans and making appropriate recommendations. & Checking adherence to the process of backing up data and subsequent restoration and DRP testing of DRPs.

Developing and implementing effective security policies and protocols, focusing on compliance with banking regulations and standards.

Ensuring compliance with user recertifications and review.

Conducting training sessions to educate bank staff on information security best practices, emphasizing the importance of data protection and regulatory compliance.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent from a recognized institution.

Security certification e.g. CISM/CISSP/CEH is an added advantage.

3 years' experience in Technology Services Cyber Security and Risk Management or related environment.

Capability to develop, run and track ICT Security and Compliance matters from internal, external and regulatory stakeholders.

Ability to carry out cyber security assessments.

Good communication skills with an ability to interact effectively with diverse groups.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 6 December 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to. AFC Holdings is an equal opportunity employer and female candidates are encouraged to apply.