Cyber Security Engineer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post in the ICT Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Apply and maintain specific security controls as required by organisational policy and local risk assessments.

Implement secure systems configurations in compliance with the intended architecture and contribute to the identification of risks that arise from potential technical solution architecture.

Troubleshoots security and network problems and responds to system and network security breaches.

Ensure the organisation’s data and infrastructure are protected from cyber security threats.

Participate in the change management process and test network and system vulnerabilities.

Evaluate the organisation’s security needs and establish best practices and standards.

Routinely conducts penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.

Conducts patch management.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in information systems security, computer science, or a related field, passed with at least an Upper Second (2.1) degree class.

Industry-recognized cloud security qualifications such as CCSP, CCSK, CCAK.

Industry-recognized security qualifications, such as ISO27001 Lead Implementer, PECB Data Protection Officer, CISSP, CISM, CISA, CRISC, CGEIT.

One (1) year experience in IT security, security architecture, security operations, threat/vulnerability management, cloud security, application security.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should apply online at: https://jobs.buse.ac.zw. They should attach one set of their application that is merged into one continuous pdf format consisting of the following: application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses. The cover letter should be addressed to

The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources