Data and Linkage Assistants x2 (Chinhoyi & Marondera)
Job Description
AHF is an international humanitarian organization operating in Zimbabwe, collaborating with the Ministry of Health & Child Care to create Centres of Excellence (COEs) in health. The Organization is looking for Data and Retention Clerks to be based at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital OI Clinic (1), and Marondera Provincial Hospital OI Clinic (1). The successful candidates will be expected to coordinate AHF program data management and retention activities relating to HTS and ART services including routine data collection, compilation, analysis, and dissemination through the use of the MoHCC Management Information System onsite. The successful candidates will also be expected to work with the clinic teams to identify, follow up, and support clients that miss clinic appointments and those that disengage from care among other responsibilities.
The AHF-supported Data & Retention Clerks will work under the direct supervision of the OI Clinic MoHCC Manager in Charge at the Facility where they will be based and also under the AHF-supported Site Supervisor. Overall they will also work under the AHF M&E Manager who is based at the Country Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collect weekly, monthly & quarterly HIV Testing Services and ART Statistics from the respective site including the composition of the AHF-specific Patient Productivity Reports (PPRs); Enter all weekly, monthly, and quarterly PPR data into the AHF PPR web portal.
- Actively participates in preparing weekly, monthly, and quarterly program data reports and ensures timely submission of requested data to MoHCC and AHF structures, as well as assists in the production of information submitted to the MoHCC DHIS2.
- Regularly monitors and maintains the privacy of all data/information collected and entered into all MIS systems on site; Ensures that all data/information is backed up regularly (daily/weekly/ monthly) ensuring the safety of data.
- Takes part in the training of healthcare workers in data collection, management, and utilization. Provides timely feedback to data queries including data inconsistencies or missing data;
- Participates in the development of operational work plans and budgets for data management and retention activities at the facility in line with reporting requirements.
- Review data for accuracy, and completeness, identifying errors for cleaning. The Clerk will lead data audit and validation activities at the OI Clinic.
- Ensuring availability of required & recent Health Information tools i.e. registers, forms, guidelines, and any other relevant tools, and ensures that Updating of these registers (e.g. HTS & ART registers) and any related tools is done.
- At facilities with Patient Chart Records, assist in ensuring there is an efficient patient record management system e.g. assist with clinic’s filing when required; Ensure that the number of charts entered into the database correlates with the number of clients recorded in the daily register at the reception.
- Work closely with the HIV care/treatment and HIV testing teams to reach out to HIV-positive clients encourage them to come into care and monitor their linkage and engagement in medical care. Share the missed appointment and LTFU client list with linkage and retention teams for follow-up on a daily basis.
- Monitor site linkage & retention performance quarterly and provide feedback to the facility team. Assists the site to ensure that newly tested positives are linked to care while all new and old clients are retained in care.
Administrative Roles:
- Perform any other duties as assigned by the different line supervisor(s).
- Make meeting appointments, take minutes in staff meetings, Assist in the procurement processes.
Qualifications and Experience
- The applicant should hold at least a Diploma in Information Systems, Statistics, Economics, Computer Science or other related fields from a recognized institution. The preferred candidates will be those who also possess a Certificate or its equivalent in either of the following disciplines Psychology, counseling and guidance, Social work and administration, social sciences, and Nursing.
- Holding a Bachelor(s) degree in the fields noted is a significant advantage; At least two years of experience working in a busy healthcare setting and in a field directly related to HIV&AIDS and specified responsibilities; Previous exposure and experience working with healthcare delivery systems such as eHR, ePMS, ePOC, DHIS 2 is a significant advantage; Flexible, proactive, and able to organize work independently as well as work in a team.
- Computer Skills: Added advantages include proficiency in MS Word, Excel, Outlook & PowerPoint.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their applications to: HR.Zimbabwe@ahf.org with the subject line Data and Linkage Assistant: Zimbabwe and specify the preferred location of either Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital OI Clinic or Marondera Provincial Hospital OI Clinic.
The closing date is the 2nd of August 2024. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
AIDS Healthcare Foundation is a Los Angeles-based 501 nonprofit organization providing medicine and health care to individuals living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. It is international humanitarian organization operating in Zimbabwe, partnering with Ministry of Health and Child Care as well as local Authorities to create Centers of Excellence in HIV management in health facilities.