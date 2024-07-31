Data and Linkage Assistants x2 (Chinhoyi & Marondera)

Job Description

AHF is an international humanitarian organization operating in Zimbabwe, collaborating with the Ministry of Health & Child Care to create Centres of Excellence (COEs) in health. The Organization is looking for Data and Retention Clerks to be based at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital OI Clinic (1), and Marondera Provincial Hospital OI Clinic (1). The successful candidates will be expected to coordinate AHF program data management and retention activities relating to HTS and ART services including routine data collection, compilation, analysis, and dissemination through the use of the MoHCC Management Information System onsite. The successful candidates will also be expected to work with the clinic teams to identify, follow up, and support clients that miss clinic appointments and those that disengage from care among other responsibilities.

The AHF-supported Data & Retention Clerks will work under the direct supervision of the OI Clinic MoHCC Manager in Charge at the Facility where they will be based and also under the AHF-supported Site Supervisor. Overall they will also work under the AHF M&E Manager who is based at the Country Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collect weekly, monthly & quarterly HIV Testing Services and ART Statistics from the respective site including the composition of the AHF-specific Patient Productivity Reports (PPRs); Enter all weekly, monthly, and quarterly PPR data into the AHF PPR web portal.

Actively participates in preparing weekly, monthly, and quarterly program data reports and ensures timely submission of requested data to MoHCC and AHF structures, as well as assists in the production of information submitted to the MoHCC DHIS2.

Regularly monitors and maintains the privacy of all data/information collected and entered into all MIS systems on site; Ensures that all data/information is backed up regularly (daily/weekly/ monthly) ensuring the safety of data.

Takes part in the training of healthcare workers in data collection, management, and utilization. Provides timely feedback to data queries including data inconsistencies or missing data;

Participates in the development of operational work plans and budgets for data management and retention activities at the facility in line with reporting requirements.

Review data for accuracy, and completeness, identifying errors for cleaning. The Clerk will lead data audit and validation activities at the OI Clinic.

Ensuring availability of required & recent Health Information tools i.e. registers, forms, guidelines, and any other relevant tools, and ensures that Updating of these registers (e.g. HTS & ART registers) and any related tools is done.

At facilities with Patient Chart Records, assist in ensuring there is an efficient patient record management system e.g. assist with clinic’s filing when required; Ensure that the number of charts entered into the database correlates with the number of clients recorded in the daily register at the reception.

Work closely with the HIV care/treatment and HIV testing teams to reach out to HIV-positive clients encourage them to come into care and monitor their linkage and engagement in medical care. Share the missed appointment and LTFU client list with linkage and retention teams for follow-up on a daily basis.

Monitor site linkage & retention performance quarterly and provide feedback to the facility team. Assists the site to ensure that newly tested positives are linked to care while all new and old clients are retained in care.

Administrative Roles: