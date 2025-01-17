Data Capture Clerk (Bindura)
Job Description
The incumbent will be responsible for preparation, compilation, sorting and capturing of data.
- (Job Ref: SOSFSB/02/01/25)
- Supervisor: Family Strengthening Coordinator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Transfer data from paper formats into computer files or database systems.
- Type in data provided.
- Create spreadsheets with large numbers of figures without mistakes.
- Verify data by comparing it to source documents.
- Update existing data.
- Retrieve data from the database or electronic files as requested.
- Perform regular backups to ensure data preservation.
- Assists in establishing and maintaining an effective and efficient records management system.
- Generates reports and responds to inquiries regarding entered data as requested.
- Contributes to team effort and accomplishes related results as required.
- Maintain confidential information.
- Sort and organize paperwork after entering data to ensure it is not lost.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Degree in Social Science, Statistics, Project planning, Monitoring and Evaluation or Computer Sciences.
- Minimum one year data entry experience.
- Computer literate, and proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
- Proven experience as data entry clerk.
- Basic understanding of databases.
- Good command of English both oral and written and customer service skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of academic certificates.
Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and send to the address given. All applications should be submitted not later than 17 January 2025.
Applications that are late do not have a CV or certificates attached will be disqualified. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. E-mail applications should bear the job reference number of the position in the subject line of the email.
Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org
SOS Children's Villages Zimbabwe
Established in 1949, SOS Children's Villages International (CVI) is a dynamic, international social development organization working globally to meet the needs and protect the interests and rights of children without parental care and those who are at the risk of losing it.
SOS Children's Villages Association of Zimbabwe is a member of SOS International - a worldwide children's social welfare organisation, providing vulnerable children without homes with a family home and educational opportunities as well as strengthening families to reduce poverty.