Data Capture Clerk (​​Bindura)

Job Description

The incumbent will be responsible for preparation, compilation, sorting and capturing of data.

(Job Ref: SOSFSB/02/01/25)

Supervisor: ​​​Family Strengthening Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Transfer data from paper formats into computer files or database systems.

Type in data provided.

Create spreadsheets with large numbers of figures without mistakes.

Verify data by comparing it to source documents.

Update existing data.

Retrieve data from the database or electronic files as requested.

Perform regular backups to ensure data preservation.

Assists in establishing and maintaining an effective and efficient records management system.

Generates reports and responds to inquiries regarding entered data as requested.

Contributes to team effort and accomplishes related results as required.

Maintain confidential information.

Sort and organize paperwork after entering data to ensure it is not lost.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Degree in Social Science, Statistics, Project planning, Monitoring and Evaluation or Computer Sciences.

Minimum one year data entry experience.

Computer literate, and proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Proven experience as data entry clerk.

Basic understanding of databases.

Good command of English both oral and written and customer service skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of academic certificates.

Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and send to the address given. All applications should be submitted not later than 17 January 2025.