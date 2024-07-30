Dean, Faculty Of Agricultural, Environmental And Health Sciences

Job Description

The Dean plays a pivotal role in the University’s Senior Management structure, providing overall leadership and management functions. The Dean is the Chief Academic, Administrative and Financial Officer of the Faculty and is responsible for all planning in specific areas of academic leadership, human capital, budgeting, academic programmes, community outreach, innovation, research, income generation, equipment and other Faculty matters. The successful candidate will be appointed on a four (4) year fixed term contract subject to renewal based on performance.

The Dean will report to the Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs).

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide strategic leadership in all academic and administrative functions of the faculty in line with the University’s Strategic Plan.

Align the Faculty to the heritage-based Education 5.0 philosophy and the NDS1 (or existing government’s economic policy).

Lead the Faculty planning and control in the specific areas of human resource, budgeting, academic programmes, departmental equipment and other matters.

Lead the Faculty in achieving its objectives through the development and delivery of sound and innovative programmes, promotion of excellence in teaching and research and in securing support for the faculty through partnership and linkages with other Universities or organisations.

Undertake fund raising to support teaching and research in the Faculty.

Establish linkages and partnerships with industries, commerce, professional establishments and informal sector in order to support student internships, sandwich modules and work related learning.

Contribute to the evolution and maintenance of a comprehensive and conducive learning environment at the University.

Attend Council, Senate and Academic Board meetings.

Organise staff development internally.

Cooperate with other Faculties, agencies and entities to further the programmes and projects of the Faculty.

Counsel students.

Prepare policies and regulations of academic programmes.

Qualifications and Experience

An earned doctorate with considerable University teaching experience and publications in one of the following fields: Agricultural Economics and Development, Agronomy and Horticulture, Animal and Wildlife Sciences and Lands and Water Resources Management.

Professorship in an agriculture discipline is a distinct advantage.

The successful candidate must demonstrate commitment to academic excellence and subscription to Agenda 5.0 through university teaching, research, university service, Innovation and Industrialisation.

Have ability to communicate at all levels within and outside the University.

Must be committed to the University teaching and learning methodologies including work related learning, flexibility packaging and online teaching.

Experience: