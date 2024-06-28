Dean, Faculty Of Management And Entreprenuerial Sciences
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above position which has arisen at the Women’s University in Africa.
The Dean plays a pivotal role in the University’s Senior Management structure, providing overall leadership and management functions. The Dean is the Chief Academic, Administrative and Financial Officer of the Faculty and is responsible for all planning in specific areas of academic leadership, human capital, budgeting, academic programmes, community outreach, innovation, research, income generation, equipment and other Faculty matters. The successful candidate will be appointed on a four (4) year fixed term contract subject to renewal based on performance.
The Dean will report to the Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide strategic leadership in all academic and administrative functions of the faculty in line with the University’s Strategic Plan.
- Align the Faculty to the heritage-based Education 5.0 philosophy and the NDS1 (or existing government’s economic policy).
- Lead the Faculty planning and control in the specific areas of human resource, budgeting, academic programmes, departmental equipment and other matters.
- Lead the Faculty in achieving its objectives through the development and delivery of sound and innovative programmes, promotion of excellence in teaching and research and in securing support for the faculty through partnership and linkages with other Universities or organisations.
- Undertake fund raising to support teaching and research in the Faculty.
- Establish linkages and partnerships with industries, commerce, professional establishments and informal sector in order to support student internships, sandwich modules and work related learning.
- Contribute to the evolution and maintenance of a comprehensive and conducive learning environment at the University.
- Attend Council, Senate and Academic Board meetings.
- Organise staff development internally.
- Cooperate with other Faculties, agencies and entities to further the programmes and projects of the Faculty.
- Counsel students.
- Prepare policies and regulations of academic programmes.
Qualifications and Experience
- An earned doctorate with 5 years University teaching experience and publications in one of the following fields: Management, Business, Commerce, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain Management or Human Resources Management.
- Professorship in a Management of Business related discipline is a distinct advantage.
- The successful candidate must demonstrate commitment to academic excellence and subscription to Agenda 5.0 through university teaching, research, university service, Innovation and Industrialisation.
- Have ability to communicate at all levels within and outside the University.
- Must be committed to the university teaching and learning methodologies including work related learning, flexibility packaging and online teaching.
- Have at least five (5) years’ experience teaching at university level three (3) of which should be either as Chairperson/Head of Department or Deputy Dean.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit 6 sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts by Friday 28 June 2024 to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)
Women’s University in Africa
P.O Box GD 32 Greendale
Harare
Or
Hand deliver at
Women’s University in Africa
Number 549 Arcturus Road Greendale
Harare
Women's university in africa is an equal opportunity employer and women and differently abled candidates are encouraged to apply.
Women's University in Africa
Women's University in Africa is a "private university which is supported through student fees and donors from around the globe", established in 2002 and located in Marondera, Zimbabwe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Wikipedia
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Harare