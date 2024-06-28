Dean, Faculty Of Management And Entreprenuerial Sciences

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above position which has arisen at the Women’s University in Africa.

The Dean plays a pivotal role in the University’s Senior Management structure, providing overall leadership and management functions. The Dean is the Chief Academic, Administrative and Financial Officer of the Faculty and is responsible for all planning in specific areas of academic leadership, human capital, budgeting, academic programmes, community outreach, innovation, research, income generation, equipment and other Faculty matters. The successful candidate will be appointed on a four (4) year fixed term contract subject to renewal based on performance.

The Dean will report to the Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs).