Debtors Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above position that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain accurate customer records.

Follow up on outstanding payments.

Reconcile customer accounts and resolve any queries.

Apply payments correctly to customer accounts.

Generate accounts receivables reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/diploma in Accounting.

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar role.

Good communication and personality skills.

Good analytical and problem solving skills.

Knowledge of computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets and financial software

Organised.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications in writing with detailed C.Vs including certified copies of professional and academic certificates not later than the 29th of September 2024 to: Email: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw