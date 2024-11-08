Department of Biotechnology – Lectureship Positions x2

Areas of specialisation: Bioinformatics; Genetic Engineering, Molecular Biology, Microbiology

Competence Skills

Work experience in an industrial field setup and or education experience will be an advantage Experience in securing independent research funding will be an advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

Post A:

Applicants should have at least MSc or equivalent in Bioinformatics, or related field(s) as above with a strong bioinformatics background. BSc (Hons) or equivalent in Biotechnology or related fields of Biological Sciences (Cell & Molecular, Computational, Synthetic, Chemical, Plant, etc.), Biochemistry, Computer Science, microbiology, etc. with at least a 2.1 pass.

A PhD or equivalent in Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Proteomics, Chemical Biology or related field(s) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Higher Education will be considered as added advantages.

Post B:

Applicants should have at least MSc in Biotechnology, or related applied field (s) as above with a strong background in Enzymology and Immunology, Animal Biotechnology and Microbiology. BSc (Hons.) or equivalent in Biotechnology or related fields of Biological Sciences (Cell & Molecular, Computational, Synthetic, Chemical, Plant, etc.), Biochemistry, Computer Science, Microbiology, etc. with at least a 2.1 pass.

Applicants for the position (s) of Senior Lecturer, Associate Professor and Professor must possess qualifications plus publications which on assessment produce points of appointment as stipulated by ZIMCHE appointment guide.

A PhD or equivalent in Biotechnology, or related field(s) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Higher Education will be considered as added advantages.

Other

How to Apply

The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –

The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources

Chinhoyi University of Technology,

Private Bag 7724,

Chinhoyi, Telephone No: – 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293

Or

Apply online to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw on a SINGLE MERGED PDF DOCUMENT

Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. The closing date for receipt of applications is 08 November 2024