Department of Biotechnology – Lectureship Positions x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
Post A:
- Demonstrable experience to collect, integrate, mine and analyse large scale biological datasets with a focus on OMICs technologies (Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics, Functional Genomics) and Genome editing, etc. Knowledge of and experience with common bioinformatics databases, resources and tools (data visualisation tools), including pathway and network methods. Proficiency in programming and experience in using programming language (such as R, Python Perl, and/or SQL) for complex data analysis and version control software e.g., GitHub. Hands-on experience with pre and post processing of current next generation sequencing and other -omics platforms is required. Work experience in an industrial field setup and or education and experience in securing independent research funding will be considered as added advantages.
Post B:
- Areas of specialisation: Bioinformatics; Genetic Engineering, Molecular Biology, Microbiology
Competence Skills
Work experience in an industrial field setup and or education experience will be an advantage Experience in securing independent research funding will be an advantage.
Qualifications and Experience
Post A:
- Applicants should have at least MSc or equivalent in Bioinformatics, or related field(s) as above with a strong bioinformatics background. BSc (Hons) or equivalent in Biotechnology or related fields of Biological Sciences (Cell & Molecular, Computational, Synthetic, Chemical, Plant, etc.), Biochemistry, Computer Science, microbiology, etc. with at least a 2.1 pass.
- A PhD or equivalent in Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Proteomics, Chemical Biology or related field(s) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Higher Education will be considered as added advantages.
Post B:
- Applicants should have at least MSc in Biotechnology, or related applied field (s) as above with a strong background in Enzymology and Immunology, Animal Biotechnology and Microbiology. BSc (Hons.) or equivalent in Biotechnology or related fields of Biological Sciences (Cell & Molecular, Computational, Synthetic, Chemical, Plant, etc.), Biochemistry, Computer Science, Microbiology, etc. with at least a 2.1 pass.
- Applicants for the position (s) of Senior Lecturer, Associate Professor and Professor must possess qualifications plus publications which on assessment produce points of appointment as stipulated by ZIMCHE appointment guide.
- A PhD or equivalent in Biotechnology, or related field(s) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Higher Education will be considered as added advantages.
Other
How to Apply
The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –
The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources
Chinhoyi University of Technology,
Private Bag 7724,
Chinhoyi, Telephone No: – 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293
Or
Apply online to: humanresources@cut.ac.zw on a SINGLE MERGED PDF DOCUMENT
Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. The closing date for receipt of applications is 08 November 2024
