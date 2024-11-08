Department of Mathematics and Statistics Lecturer Position

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Successful candidates required to teach any three (3) of the following modules: Mathematical Simulation and Modelling, Linear Dynamical systems, nonlinear ordinary differential equations, Modelling and simulation with ODEs and Introduction to Mathematical Modelling.

Candidates are expected to carry out innovative research and community engagement in line with Education 5.0.

Successful candidates should also be able to supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students and carry out any other duties as assigned by the chairperson.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have at least a Master’s degree in Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics with relevant specialisation or its equivalent and an undergraduate degree in Mathematics /Applied Mathematics.

Possession of a relevant PhD, tertiary or university level teaching experience and a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be considered as added advantages.

Other

How to Apply

The application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: –

The Assistant Registrar, Human Resources