Depot Manager (Bulawayo)

Safety Management:

Implement One Maestro SMS to ensure the safety of the stocks, equipment and personnel in the terminal.

Ensure reporting for depot events to HSEQ, be involved in investigation and implement corrective actions.

Ensure realisation of safe to load for every trip, follow action plan for STL and ensure all identified anomalies are closed.

Validate daily safe to load reconciliation for the depot, send report monthly to Logistics Manager.

Conduct 2 Safe to Load quality spot checks monthly, conduct refresher trainings for STL annually.

Conduct 2 HSE inspections per month on projects or maintenance works in the depot to ensure Golden Rules compliance.

Supervise the day to day running of the depot and management of works (projects and maintenance).

Update and get all critical tasks procedures approved by the end of first quarter and ensure daily implementation.

Plan and lead depot safety meetings monthly, attend TZIM safety meeting giving update from depot.

Plan and lead depot emergency drills once every month ensuring each identified scenario is tested.

Plan and conduct annual trainings and induction for depot staff, visitors, and contractors.

Ensure good housekeeping of the depot, inspect on a monthly basis.

Validate, monitor and report depot KPI’s monthly.

Stock Management: