Depot Manager (Bulawayo)
TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Safety Management:
- Implement One Maestro SMS to ensure the safety of the stocks, equipment and personnel in the terminal.
- Ensure reporting for depot events to HSEQ, be involved in investigation and implement corrective actions.
- Ensure realisation of safe to load for every trip, follow action plan for STL and ensure all identified anomalies are closed.
- Validate daily safe to load reconciliation for the depot, send report monthly to Logistics Manager.
- Conduct 2 Safe to Load quality spot checks monthly, conduct refresher trainings for STL annually.
- Conduct 2 HSE inspections per month on projects or maintenance works in the depot to ensure Golden Rules compliance.
- Supervise the day to day running of the depot and management of works (projects and maintenance).
- Update and get all critical tasks procedures approved by the end of first quarter and ensure daily implementation.
- Plan and lead depot safety meetings monthly, attend TZIM safety meeting giving update from depot.
- Plan and lead depot emergency drills once every month ensuring each identified scenario is tested.
- Plan and conduct annual trainings and induction for depot staff, visitors, and contractors.
- Ensure good housekeeping of the depot, inspect on a monthly basis.
- Validate, monitor and report depot KPI’s monthly.
Stock Management:
- Validate loading instructions for all trucks loading in the depot, authorize product receipts.
- Supervise product loading and receiving for the depot daily, ensure all work is completed.
- Conduct spot checks for fuel tanks dipping and lubes issues once a month (sample 10% of the lubes).
- Supervise the accurate capturing of transactions in PETROSTOCK and SAP (Chiredzi and Bulawayo).
- Monitor fuel and lubes stock levels in the depot daily, respecting minimum stocks and triggering restocking process.
- Validate and correct operational and intransit losses (primary and secondary) within the 2020 AFR objectives daily.
- Approve daily stock reconciliations for depot and consignment stocks, ensure corrections are done immediately.
- Approve weekly lubes reconciliations for lubes warehouse, ensure corrections are done immediately.
- Supervise the daily invoice/delivery reconciliation process, and ensure corrections are done in time.
- Validation of claimables for the depot, send for debiting monthly.
- Validate GL file and all supporting files for the depot, implement ways to improve monthly each index.
- Validate and submit month-end closure documents for depot, warehouses and consignment stock sites monthly.
- Monitor quarantine KPIs for the warehouse monthly, implement reduction plan.
- Monitor and correct key Accounting KPI’s relating to depot and consignment stocks monthly.
- Attend and actively participate in monthly Logistics Oil Loss meeting, implement action items as assigned.
Maintenance and Project Management:
- Validate the annual preventive maintenance plan and budget, follow up and report progress monthly.
- Follow up preventive and corrective maintenance daily in CMMS.
- Review and validate inspection checklists for the depot, ensure all anomalies are followed up and reported in CMMS.
- Validates preventive maintenance for depot, follow up and report monthly.
- Validates corrective maintenance for depot, follow up and report monthly.
- Validate Asset Integrity Register monthly and submit report to the Logistics Manager.
- Prepare maintenance and Technical integrity KPIs and report monthly.
- Participate in Technical Integrity Monitoring committee meeting quarterly.
- Processing FECs for depot works and other purchases in EDMS.
- Processing the Purchase Request in Optima for depot works and other purchases.
- Sourcing of quotations depot works and other purchases.
- Propose projects for the coming year, provide budget figures.
- Commit, implement, liquidate and register assets for approved projects.
Audits Management:
- Follow up and update action plans for Maestro LOG, implement closure of open items, report monthly.
- Follow up and update action plans for One Maestro, implement closure of open items, report monthly.
- Follow up and update action plans for One Maestro and Maestro LOG internal audit, implement closure of open items, report monthly.
- Follow up and update action plans Depot Invariants, implement closure of open items, report monthly.
- Follow up and update action plans other audits, implement closure of open items, report monthly
Other Duties:
- Ensure that the depot is licensed before the new year starts in accordance to the law, annually.
- Implement all the provisions of the law, and Group rules with regards to depot operations.
- Approve daily overtime for Depot Operators, implement plan to reduce, and report monthly.
- Compile a leave plan for the team annually, ensure implementation and report monthly.
- Conduct annual appraisal for direct reports, twice a year.
- Management of fuel card for depot equipments.
Context & Environment:
- Working for a Seveso site with a lubricants warehouse at Bulawayo depot.
- Challenges: lack of forex for maintenance& investments, unpredictable supply and stock, land locked country.
- Opportunities: Qualified and experienced team, good safety records, good stock management records.
Additional Information:
- TRIR – 0 for the depot.
- Report at least 6 anomalies per year.
- 2 HSE inspection checklists per month.
- 1 Safe to Load per trip, 1 STL action plan monthly, 2 Safe to Load spot checks per month, 1 Safe to Load reconciliation on D+1.
- Update of all critical task procedures yearly.
- 12 Depot Safety meetings and 12 Safety Steering Committee meetings per year.
- 12 Emergency Drills per year.
- 12 Depot KPI reports per year.
- 100% execution of depot training plan for the year.
- 12 housekeeping inspections per year.
- 12 spot check each for Lubes and Fuels count.
- 100% job observations for all critical tasks for the depot.
- 1 DSR per day before noon on D+1.
- Oil loss target – 0.3% daily, 0.15% monthly, 0.1% annual (Operational.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum 3 years Experience.
- A Degree in Engineering, Business Studies or Accounting.
- At least 5 years’ experience in petroleum/chemical handling environment.
- Computer literacy a must.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
General Trade Business Development Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Service Centre Operations Managers (Boka & Borrowdale)
Deadline:
Job Vacancy
Hwange Branch Manager/ Manageress
Deadline:
BancABC Zimbabwe
Team Leader (VicFalls)
Deadline: