Deputy Bursar Accounting and Finance (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

This is a senior leadership role responsible for overseeing the accounting and financial operations of the unit.

The successful candidate will be responsible for accounts payables, accounts receivables and the payroll.

He/ She will provide financial analysis and advise to support strategic decision making and will produce financial reports in compliance with statutory regulations, policies and procedure.

Qualifications and Experience

Have a minimum of 5 ‘O’ levels including Maths and English.

Have a first degree in Accounting from a reputable University.

Master’s degree in Accounting from a reputable and recognised University.

Having PAAB is a distinct advantage.

Minimum of five (5) years of experience of which three (3) must be in a managerial role in a finance environment.

Membership to a professional body such as CPA, ACCA, CGI (formerly ICSAZ), ICAZ or CIMA.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

The Registrar