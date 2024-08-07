Deputy Bursar Accounting and Finance (Mutare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- This is a senior leadership role responsible for overseeing the accounting and financial operations of the unit.
- The successful candidate will be responsible for accounts payables, accounts receivables and the payroll.
- He/ She will provide financial analysis and advise to support strategic decision making and will produce financial reports in compliance with statutory regulations, policies and procedure.
Qualifications and Experience
- Have a minimum of 5 ‘O’ levels including Maths and English.
- Have a first degree in Accounting from a reputable University.
- Master’s degree in Accounting from a reputable and recognised University.
- Having PAAB is a distinct advantage.
- Minimum of five (5) years of experience of which three (3) must be in a managerial role in a finance environment.
- Membership to a professional body such as CPA, ACCA, CGI (formerly ICSAZ), ICAZ or CIMA.
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
The Registrar
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
By no later than 1400 hours on Monday 16 August 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.