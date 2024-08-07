Pindula|Search Pindula
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Deputy Bursar Accounting and Finance (Mutare)

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Aug. 16, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • This is a senior leadership role responsible for overseeing the accounting and financial operations of the unit.
  • The successful candidate will be responsible for accounts payables, accounts receivables and the payroll.
  • He/ She will provide financial analysis and advise to support strategic decision making and will produce financial reports in compliance with statutory regulations, policies and procedure.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Have a minimum of 5 ‘O’ levels including Maths and English.
  • Have a first degree in Accounting from a reputable University.
  • Master’s degree in Accounting from a reputable and recognised University.
  • Having PAAB is a distinct advantage.
  • Minimum of five (5) years of experience of which three (3) must be in a managerial role in a finance environment.
  • Membership to a professional body such as CPA, ACCA, CGI (formerly ICSAZ), ICAZ or CIMA.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

The Registrar

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

By no later than 1400 hours on Monday 16 August 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Website
+2638677008730
pr@msuas.ac.zw

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.

