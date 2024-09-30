Deputy Director Works And Infrastructure Development

Duties and Responsibilities

Drawing up a maintenance programme and overseeing its implementation.

Supervising construction works and contracts.

Producing monthly reports for maintenance and construction works.

Assessing contractors’ claims and prepare certificates for works done.

Assisting the Director Works to produce and prepare reports for IDC.

Assessing and approving requisitions for materials required for works.

Assisting in preparing drawings and bill s of quantities.

Carrying out any other technical and managerial duties as directed by the Director Work and Infrastructure Development.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a first degree in Civil Engineering or Structural Engineering.

Having a Master’s Degree in related field is a distinct advantage.

Must have at least four (4) years post qualification experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Registrar

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

The deadline for submission of applications is no later than 1400 hours on 27 September 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Applicants must also submit a soft copy of all documents in a single PDF thread to; hr@msuas.ac.zw

NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message