Deputy Director Works And Infrastructure Development
Job Description
WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.
Reporting to the Director Works and Infrastructure Development.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Drawing up a maintenance programme and overseeing its implementation.
- Supervising construction works and contracts.
- Producing monthly reports for maintenance and construction works.
- Assessing contractors’ claims and prepare certificates for works done.
- Assisting the Director Works to produce and prepare reports for IDC.
- Assessing and approving requisitions for materials required for works.
- Assisting in preparing drawings and bill s of quantities.
- Carrying out any other technical and managerial duties as directed by the Director Work and Infrastructure Development.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a first degree in Civil Engineering or Structural Engineering.
- Having a Master’s Degree in related field is a distinct advantage.
- Must have at least four (4) years post qualification experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
Registrar
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
The deadline for submission of applications is no later than 1400 hours on 27 September 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Applicants must also submit a soft copy of all documents in a single PDF thread to; hr@msuas.ac.zw
NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.