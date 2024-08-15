Deputy Librarian (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

A Deputy Librarian is a senior leadership role that assists the University Librarian to manage the library’s operations, services and staff.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in strategic planning, policy development and decision-making.

Overseeing daily library operations, including circulation, reference, and programming.

Coordinating access and maintenance of the Library’s licenced and Open Access digital resources.

Coordinating collection development, cataloging, and maintenance.

Compiling quarterly and annual reports and statistics on library and information service provision.

Supervising staff and conducting periodic staff performance evaluations.

Collecting, maintaining and reporting digital resources and services statistical data to Assistant Librarians.

Developing and implementing programs, services and outreach initiatives.

Establishing policies regarding copyright laws and fair use of copyright materials.

Ensuring that library budgeting is efficiently planned, implemented and controlled.

Ensuring compliance with library policies, procedure, and relevant laws.

Building relationships with community partners, stakeholders, and vendors.

Managing the University’s Institutional Repository.

Serving on various library, University, and professional committees.

Developing and executing LIS automation plans, web page development and creation of subject gateways relevant in today’s information age.

Supervising all developed library digital systems.

Qualifications and Experience

A first Degree in Library and Information Science or its equivalent from a recognised university.

At least a Masters’ Degree in Library and Information Science from a recognised university.

At least five (5) years relevant post qualification work experience at a senior level position in an academic library.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to: