Deputy Librarian (Mutare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.
A Deputy Librarian is a senior leadership role that assists the University Librarian to manage the library’s operations, services and staff.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in strategic planning, policy development and decision-making.
- Overseeing daily library operations, including circulation, reference, and programming.
- Coordinating access and maintenance of the Library’s licenced and Open Access digital resources.
- Coordinating collection development, cataloging, and maintenance.
- Compiling quarterly and annual reports and statistics on library and information service provision.
- Supervising staff and conducting periodic staff performance evaluations.
- Collecting, maintaining and reporting digital resources and services statistical data to Assistant Librarians.
- Developing and implementing programs, services and outreach initiatives.
- Establishing policies regarding copyright laws and fair use of copyright materials.
- Ensuring that library budgeting is efficiently planned, implemented and controlled.
- Ensuring compliance with library policies, procedure, and relevant laws.
- Building relationships with community partners, stakeholders, and vendors.
- Managing the University’s Institutional Repository.
- Serving on various library, University, and professional committees.
- Developing and executing LIS automation plans, web page development and creation of subject gateways relevant in today’s information age.
- Supervising all developed library digital systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- A first Degree in Library and Information Science or its equivalent from a recognised university.
- At least a Masters’ Degree in Library and Information Science from a recognised university.
- At least five (5) years relevant post qualification work experience at a senior level position in an academic library.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
The Registrar
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
By no later than 1400 hours on Monday 16 August 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.