Deputy Registrar (Harare)

The Medical Laboratory & Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe (MLCSCZ) is a Statutory Body established in terms of Part IX, Section 49 of the Health Professions Act (Chapter 27:19). Its mandate is to assist in the promotion of the health of the population of Zimbabwe through controlling and guiding the practice of the medical laboratory profession through registration, education and maintaining professional standards and ethical practice.

An exciting opportunity for the position of the Deputy Registrar has arisen for a suitably qualified and experienced person at the MLCSCZ administration offices. The successful incumbent will report directly to the Registrar.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Registrar of MLCSCZ.

Lead and advise the Council and its Committees on key policies, procedures, and practices to make informed timely decisions on licensing medical laboratory practitioners while ensuring alignment with the Council’s regulatory mandate.

Collaborating widely with stakeholders to resolve challenges; and innovating regulatory practices to fit an evolving landscape.

Recognize the important role the Council plays in ensuring the Zimbabwean population has access to safe and high-quality medical laboratory services and work cross functionally within the organization to deliver results together.

Effectively utilize relationship building skills to work with the Council’s key stakeholders and identified partners to enable collaboration and innovation to solve complex problems and continuously improve the Council’s policies and practices to deliver on its mandate.

Providing strategic guidance and support to management in human resources and administration systems, policies, and procedures.

Labour Relations Systems and Administration.

Supervising human resources and administration officers.

Developing and implementing organizational communication systems and procedures.

Production of annual reports and administrative budgets.

Administration of Seminars and workshops.

Carrying out Performance Appraisals.

Drafting appointments, performance, advancement, regarding training and promoting procedures.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned by the Registrar from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Postgraduate Degree in Administration, Law, Public Relations.

A qualification in Medical Laboratory Sciences is an added advantage.

At least 5 or more years’ experience working experience in a management position.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Outstanding critical thinking and problem-solving skills with a continuous improvement mindset

Strong management, multitasking, and decision-making skills.

A satisfactory criminal record check.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit 6 sets of applications with detailed CV, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications by Friday 28th June 2024.

The Registrar

Medical Laboratory & Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe

71 Suffolk Road

Avondale West

Harare

Alternatively sent the applications and all supporting documents as one compound pdf document to mlcsczvacancies@gmail.com by Friday 28th June 2024. Please include 'DEPUTY REGISTRAR' in the subject line of your Email.