Design Manager - Consultant (Zimbabwe)

Role Purpose:

To support regional/local design needs, working closely with the Hub Design Manager and marketing teams. The Part-Time Design Manager will be responsible for assisting in managing a regional design roster on an ongoing basis, ensuring all creative assets align with our brand guidelines and in localizing creative assets for our digital campaigns and social channels. They will drive a focus on standardisation and templating while still ensuring materials meet local needs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Project Support:

Creating designs/templates for our campaigns according to specifications provided by the marketing teams and the design manager and improving design tasks.

Implementing design tasks for local initiatives and branding activities.

Manages regional permissions, copyright and asset storage as required.

Supports the management of regional agencies on an ongoing basis, updating them about new materials and guidelines coming from the Brand Team.

Works closely with the creative team in the Brand Team sharing and discussing creative work, making recommendations around what is and isn’t working. Takes learnings back into the region to drive quality and consistency.

Provides guidance to marketing colleagues on the best approach to their creative requirements.

Managing self and others:

Maintains brand standards/creative quality in region, supported by the Design Manager.

Continually looks for new ways to better use creative content, identifying new formats, technologies and channels for presentation of content.

Keeps abreast of production software and technology to ensure industry standards.

Supports the implementation of the equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) framework for design by demonstrating inclusion of diversity in creative across both print and digital and implementing EDI recommendations.

Relationship and Stakeholder Management:

Proactively builds and maintains collaborative relationships with internal peers and stakeholders to ensure integrated, joined up and future-proofed working.

Acts as a Brand Ambassador, helping deliver a strong British Council brand.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant degree or demonstrable equivalent level of experience.

Role specific knowledge and experience:

Knowledge of modern graphic design technology and experience in aspects of graphic design.

Understanding of modern production methods, including those in other countries.

Experience in the management of corporate identity standards and branding.

Desirable:

Presentation skills

Microsoft Office suite including PowerPoint.

Stakeholder management and influencing.

Ability to assess creative projects and assets.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 08 May 2024