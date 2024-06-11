Diesel Plant Fitter (Bulawayo)

Job Description

This position exists to maintain, repair and overhaul mechanical and hydraulic equipment in the organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out servicing, maintenance and repairs on equipment, machinery and vehicles as directed.

Performing routine duties in accordance with established and documented processes as required.

Diagnosing faults in machinery/vehicles systems and rectify.

Overhauling and rebuilding of hydraulics or mechanical equipment.

Planning work so that it is done efficiently and in accordance with the best industry standards.

Attending to equipment, machinery and vehicle breakdowns.

Ensuring that the workshop and worksite are clean and safe.

Inspection of equipment and vehicles.

Performing detailed shift handovers to effect communication regarding work progress, emerging issues and priorities.

Interpreting manuals and software to identify spare parts and liaise with the Workshop Foreman with regards to parts ordering.

Correct use and maintenance of all personal protective clothing and equipment supplied by the company.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 Diesel Plant Fitting Certificate or National Diploma in Diesel Plant Fitting.

At least 2 years’ experience with earthmoving machinery or other heavy vehicles.

Clean Class 4 drivers’ license.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, on or before 12 June 2024, indicating the position being applied for on the subject.