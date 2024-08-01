Digital Innovations Manager – ICT, – Level 7 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operationalisation of the ICT Development Innovation Hub.

Championing Development and technical training of Graduate Trainees and working with and through them to deliver innovative solutions for the Authority.

Implement a variety of creative techniques and processes to increase the efficiency and productivity in Authority’s processes.

Observe the Authority’s standard processes and operations to identify areas of improvement.

Research on new trends within tax administration to enable the Authority to stay up-to- date on technology advancements.

Gather user requirement, analyse and propose a digitalisation roadmap which include process improvement resulting in operational efficiency, optimisation and improved service level.

Supervise the long-term innovation strategies to determine necessary changes and review the Authority’s progress.

Assist team members with enhancing their skills and innovative techniques to improve design thinking.

Monitoring, analysing and communicating innovation metrics to senior management to seek opportunities to improve the company’s innovative performance.

Introducing new tax administration and support services for internal and external customers.

Any other duties as assigned by the incumbent’s superiors.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Business Studies and Computer Science or equivalent is required.

Minimum of 4 years post qualification experience in ICT industry working on enterprise software development is required.

A software developer certification is required.

A certification in innovation management is an added advantage.

Knowledge of OOP principles and Agile programming methodology.

A clean class four (4) driver’s licence.

Skills & Competencies:

Ability to work under immense pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Knowledge of automation, collaboration and transaction management tools.

Knowledge of software development platforms.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

Good communication and strong interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae by 7 August 2024, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: