Digital Marketing Officer (Fixed Contract)

Job Description

Reporting to the Marketing and Public Relations Executive, the incumbent is responsible for creating and executing the digital marketing strategy and developing competing customer value propositions through digital products and services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Delivers an effective content marketing strategy tailored to audience, brand and key institutional themes.

Develops and manages digital marketing campaigns.

Oversees digital campaign plans to ensure they are innovative, brand-led and effective.

Manages and reports on the online brand and product campaigns.

Improves the usability, design, content and conversion of the Bank's website.

Leads the development, adoption and stewardship of social media in the institution.

Installs and oversees social metrics to provide insight into social and content performance and brand empathy.

Manages relationships with third party digital agencies and suppliers.

Ensures changes in legislation or regulations are implemented or observed.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing or equivalent.

Qualification in Graphic Designing. S

At least 2 years' experience in digital marketing.

Customer centric and innovative.

Techno-savvy and business acumen.

REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email detailed CVs and applications clearly indicating on the email subject heading the position being applied for, to: recruitment@posb.co.zw not later than 27 June 2024.