Digital Marketing Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Acute Creations Incorporated is a Human Capital Development and Training Consulting firm. The firm offers career opportunities to outstanding candidates interested to join our growing team. Acute Creations Inc. provides an inclusive work environment which ensures that all individuals have the opportunity to reach their full potential. Our culture emphasize respect for individuals and encourages creativity, innovation, collaboration and leadership among our employees.

As a Digital Marketing Officer at our organization, you will be responsible for developing and implementing digital marketing strategies to enhance brand awareness, drive customer engagement, and increase online presence. Your role will involve leveraging various digital channels to execute marketing campaigns, analyse performance metrics, and optimize digital assets for maximum impact.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and execute digital marketing strategies to drive brand awareness and lead generation.

Manage and optimize digital marketing campaigns across various channels such as social media, email, and search engine marketing.

Analyse performance metrics and KPIs to assess the effectiveness of digital marketing efforts.

Create and curate engaging content for digital platforms to attract and retain customers.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align digital marketing initiatives with overall business objectives.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.

Proven experience in digital marketing, including campaign management and content creation.

Strong understanding of digital marketing channels, tools, and best practices.

Proficiency in digital analytics and the ability to derive insights from data.

Excellent communication, creativity, and project management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should submit applications, including detailed CV to: E-mail: apply@acutecreations.com with the Heading: (Preferred job positions).