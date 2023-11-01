Director (Business And Enterprise Development)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen at the Women's University in Africa:

Reports to the Pro Vice Chancellor (Business, Infrastructure and Enterprise Development).

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and lead the execution of the Business and Enterprise Development strategy integrating gender and diversity and aligning to the University's corporate strategy.

Develop and lead the application of Business and Enterprise Development systems in compliance with gender and diversity responsive policies and standard operating procedures and related statutes.

3. Develop and lead the execution of the University's gender and diversity responsive business and enterprise development master plans informed by business development and enterprise development models in consultation with relevant University departments.

Recommend the University's priority business and enterprise development sectors.

Identify and develop major business and enterprise development partnerships at a local, national and interational level to strengthen the position of the University as a renowned partner in business ecosystems development.

Monitor, evaluate and report on performance of University enterprises.

Provide business inteligence across the University in terms of commercialisation of research outputs, industry engagement and business development partnerships.

Lead the annual planning and budgeting processes for business and enterprise development.

Provide leadership and direction to the Business and Enterprise Development team.

10. Work synergistically with other Heads of Departments to foster business and enterprise development across the University.

Qualifications and Experience

An eared PhD in any of the following fields: Business Development, Enterprise Development or Entrepreneurship.

A Masters' degree in any of the following fields: Business Development, Enterprise Development or Entrepreneurship.

A first degree in any of the following fields: Business Development, Enterprise Development or Entrepreneurship.

A sound understanding of the legal and financial aspects of major business and enterpris leadership transactions; and Working knowledge of business and enterprise viability metrics.

Experience: