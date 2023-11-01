Director (Business And Enterprise Development)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen at the Women's University in Africa:
Reports to the Pro Vice Chancellor (Business, Infrastructure and Enterprise Development).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and lead the execution of the Business and Enterprise Development strategy integrating gender and diversity and aligning to the University's corporate strategy.
- Develop and lead the application of Business and Enterprise Development systems in compliance with gender and diversity responsive policies and standard operating procedures and related statutes.
- 3. Develop and lead the execution of the University's gender and diversity responsive business and enterprise development master plans informed by business development and enterprise development models in consultation with relevant University departments.
- Recommend the University's priority business and enterprise development sectors.
- Identify and develop major business and enterprise development partnerships at a local, national and interational level to strengthen the position of the University as a renowned partner in business ecosystems development.
- Monitor, evaluate and report on performance of University enterprises.
- Provide business inteligence across the University in terms of commercialisation of research outputs, industry engagement and business development partnerships.
- Lead the annual planning and budgeting processes for business and enterprise development.
- Provide leadership and direction to the Business and Enterprise Development team.
- 10. Work synergistically with other Heads of Departments to foster business and enterprise development across the University.
Qualifications and Experience
- An eared PhD in any of the following fields: Business Development, Enterprise Development or Entrepreneurship.
- A Masters' degree in any of the following fields: Business Development, Enterprise Development or Entrepreneurship.
- A first degree in any of the following fields: Business Development, Enterprise Development or Entrepreneurship.
- A sound understanding of the legal and financial aspects of major business and enterpris leadership transactions; and Working knowledge of business and enterprise viability metrics.
Experience:
- At least five (5) years post-qualification working experience, three (3) of which are in business leadership reflecting vanous business process mode ng software applications.
- Broad expenence in managing a complex enterprise portfolio informed by toward planning and torecasting.
- Demonstrated experience in developing business enterprises ecosystems.
- Demonstrated experience in leading multi-disciplinary Business and Enterprise Development teams.
Personal Attributes:
- Strong organisational and multitasking abilities.
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
- Strong time-management skills and excellent ability to adhere to tight deadlines.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit 8 sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)
Women's University in Africa
Number 549 Arcturus Road Greendale
Harare
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 02 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Women's University in Africa
Women's University in Africa is a "private university which is supported through student fees and donors from around the globe", established in 2002 and located in Marondera, Zimbabwe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Wikipedia
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Harare