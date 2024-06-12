Director Finance & Administrations Volunteer (Harare)
Job Description
Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a registered not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that seeks to create safe and conducive violent-free environment for Youths living with HIV, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key & Vulnerable Populations in Zimbabwe.
The organization seeks to engage with a Director Finance and Administrations to lead our finance and admin team at a voluntary and part time basis.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing financial advices to the team.
- Grant Proposals.
- Reviewing & approving Organization Budgets in accordance with work plans.
- Represent Action for Youth Foundation Trust in activities.
- Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently Working as a Senior Accountant.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Banking.
- At least 4 years experience as an Accountant.
Other
How to Apply
To apply send your resume and letter of motivation to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com on or before the expiry date (10/0624), indicating the position applied for in the subject line.
Action for Youth Foundation Trust
Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization registered as a Trust under section 20:03 in Zimbabwe. Intends to provide quality support to Youths in Key Populations, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths living with HIV.