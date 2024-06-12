Director Finance & Administrations Volunteer (Harare)

Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a registered not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that seeks to create safe and conducive violent-free environment for Youths living with HIV, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key & Vulnerable Populations in Zimbabwe.

The organization seeks to engage with a Director Finance and Administrations to lead our finance and admin team at a voluntary and part time basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing financial advices to the team.

Grant Proposals.

Reviewing & approving Organization Budgets in accordance with work plans.

Represent Action for Youth Foundation Trust in activities.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Currently Working as a Senior Accountant.

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Banking.

At least 4 years experience as an Accountant.

Other

How to Apply

To apply send your resume and letter of motivation to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com on or before the expiry date (10/0624), indicating the position applied for in the subject line.