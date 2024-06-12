Pindula|Search Pindula
Action for Youth Foundation Trust

Director Finance & Administrations Volunteer (Harare)

Action for Youth Foundation Trust
Jun. 10, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a registered not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that seeks to create safe and conducive violent-free environment for Youths living with HIV, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key & Vulnerable Populations in Zimbabwe.

The organization seeks to engage with a Director Finance and Administrations to lead our finance and admin team at a voluntary and part time basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing financial advices to the team.
  • Grant Proposals.
  • Reviewing & approving Organization Budgets in accordance with work plans.
  • Represent Action for Youth Foundation Trust in activities.
  • Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Currently Working as a Senior Accountant.
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Banking.
  • At least 4 years experience as an Accountant.

Other

How to Apply

To apply send your resume and letter of motivation to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com on or before the expiry date (10/0624), indicating the position applied for in the subject line.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Action for Youth Foundation Trust

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization registered as a Trust under section 20:03 in Zimbabwe. Intends to provide quality support to Youths in Key Populations, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths living with HIV.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Chief Secretary x3

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Senior Secretary

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Principal Accountant (x2)

Deadline:
Acute Creations Incorporated
Acute Creations Incorporated

Financial Advisors (Harare)

Deadline:
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Financial Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Accounting Assistant (Bindura)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback