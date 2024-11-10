Director Human Resource (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement HR strategies that align with the university’s mission and goals.

Oversee the recruitment process, including job postings, application screening, interviewing, and onboarding of new employees.

Address employee concerns and conflicts, fostering a positive and equitable work environment.

Identify training needs and implement programs to enhance employee skills and competencies.

Administer and review the university’s compensation and benefits programs to ensure competitiveness and compliance.

Develop and update HR policies in accordance with labor laws and university regulations.

Analyze workforce data to support strategic planning and succession management.

Oversee the maintenance and accuracy of the HRIS, ensuring up-to-date employee records.

Manage the HR department budget, ensuring efficient resource allocation.

Work closely with various departments to ensure HR initiatives support overall university objectives.

Ensure adherence to labor laws and university policies through regular audits and training.

Provide regular reports on HR metrics and trends to inform strategic decisionmaking.

Lead change initiatives related to HR policies and practices, ensuring smooth transitions.

Foster relationships with external partners and stakeholders to enhance the university’s HR initiatives.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management or equivalent plus BSc in

Human Resource Management or equivalent.

Relevant professional qualification or certification is an added advantage.

Minimum of four (4) years experience, preferably in a higher education setting or large organisation.

ntegrity and ethical conduct.

Strong leadership and management skills.

Commitment to providing excellent customer service.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Strong knowledge of employment law and regulations.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and negotiation skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Principal Assistant Registrar- Human Resource