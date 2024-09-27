Director Information Communication Technology
Job Description
VICE CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.
Reporting to the Vice Chancellor, the Director ICT provides vision and leadership for designing, developing and implementing the ICT strategy. The Director shall ensure that ICT infrastructure is reliable, secure, cost efficient, and strategically sound, reflecting business needs and best practice in creating value to the University and its stakeholders.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Formulating information technologies policies that enhance the implementation of the institution’s academic and administrative agenda.
- Implementing new information and communication systems.
- Planning, installing and managing ICT infrastructure and services at the institution comprising the company network, computer servers and work stations, intranets, databases, websites and various management information systems.
- Ensuring that all ICT policies, regulatory and quality assurance standards are followed.
- Formulating policy for training users in all ICT aspects relevant to their jobs.
- Preparing, upgrading and testing disaster recovery strategies and business continuity planning.
- Liaising with internal and external service and product providers and negotiating Service Level Agreements and contracts.
- Preparing technical specifications for procurement of ICT resources.
- Preparing ICT awareness seminars/workshops for various user groups.
- Establish and measure IT performance relative to cost, value creation and customer satisfaction in the key areas of operating systems, telecommunications, network management and desktop support.
- Protect the institution and its operations against ICT risks, including unauthorized access to information, data integrity problems, loss of processing capability, and poor service levels, and
- Any other duties as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.
Qualifications and Experience
- The ideal candidate must have at least MSc/MTech in Computer Science/Information Technology/Software Engineering and/Information Systems or equivalent and a relevant first degree.
- Applicants should have at least 5 years at the level of at least a Deputy Director or equivalent.
- Practical experience on a wide range of computing hardware, software, information technologies and procedures is required.
- Experiential knowledge of ICT infrastructure and service management, including networking, databases, systems and user support.
- Experiential knowledge of systems development including website, security of ICT infrastructure and integrity of data.
- Technical knowhow of Cloud first orientation including Azure Integration, SSO, VDI, and use of Cloud, PAAS and IAAS technologies.
- Experience in a SQL/.NET environment a plus. Integrity coupled with sound interpersonal and communication skills is paramount.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
Registrar
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
The deadline for submission of applications is no later than 1400 hours on 27 September 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Applicants must also submit a soft copy of all documents in a single PDF thread to: hr@msuas.ac.zw
NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.