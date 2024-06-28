Director: Marketing, Information and Public Relations
Job Description
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
This is a senior management position which requires an individual with the ability to lead, direct and oversee the Marketing. Information and Public Relations function in an effort to promote the University brand and reputation. The successful candidate will ensure timely and consistent communication with various University stakeholders and must possess excellent communication skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Setting objectives, strategies, supervise and monitor performance for the Marketing, Information and Public Relations team.
- Leveraging the Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences brand through strategic communication and promoting brand awareness.
- Development and implementation of marketing, public and international relations strategies, business plans and budgets.
- Preparation and dissemination of information and content for press releases, University website, calendars, magazines, newsletters, exhibitions, fairs and other University events.
- Liasing with media houses, advertising agencies and suppliers that provide marketing support and produce marketing materials.
- Development and implementation of a University-wide communication plan and managing University social media accounts and pages.
- Arranging international delegation programmes ensuring alignment with University programmes and research thrust.
- Hosting international delegation and act as representative of the University.
- Critically evaluate data and information from international delegates’ visits and events to identify and recommend opportunities and implement improvements.
- Coordinate international funding agencies arrangements ensuring compliance with internal and external governance requirements.
- Perform other job-related duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a Master’s Degree in Marketing/Communication Studies or equivalent, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing/Communication Studies or equivalent from a recognised institution.
- Applicants must have at least five (5) years relevant post qualification experience in a Marketing/ Public Relations or International Relations position.
- Membership of a recognised professional body such as the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe or the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations, and/or experience in a University environment is an added advantage.
- A post graduate diploma in Media Studies/ Journalism is a distinct added advantage.
- Exceptional writing and editing skills.
- Must have high energy, self-motivated, and ability to communicate at all levels within and outside the University.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six sets applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees and a one page marketing, information and public relations plan addressed to:
The Registrar
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001 Guthrie Road
Mutare
by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 5 July 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
