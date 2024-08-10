Director: Marketing
Job Description
The Director of Marketing reports to the Vice Chancellor; and shall be responsible for marketing MUAST’S Brand and Heritage Based Education 5.0 Flagship.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Leading in the development and implementation of the University’s marketing and communications policies, strategies, systems and procedures.
- Providing leadership to the Marketing Team.
- Branding and marketing of the University’s projects, programmes, products, goods and services in accordance with the University’s strategic thrust.
- Liaising with media houses, advertising agencies and suppliers that provide marketing support and produce marketing materials for the University’s business.
- Marketing and communication of the University’s academic programmes, including Research, Innovation, Industrialisation and Community outreach programmes.
- Developing the University’s marketing and communication materials.
- Producing periodic reports on marketing.
- Managing the planning, conducting and reporting of the University’s major events.
- Management of the University social media and other electronic media platforms.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a Master’s Degree in Marketing/ Communication Studies or related area, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing/ English or Communication Studies from a recognized Institution. Applicants must have at least five (5) years relevant postqualification experience in a marketing position.
- Membership of a recognised professional association such as the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe or the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations is an added advantage.
Conditions of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed and sent via registered mail to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus
P.O. Box 35
MARONDERA
OR hand deliver or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus,
Industrial Sites, 15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please note that the University does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf for advertised posts.
Deadline: 15 August 2024.
